Waterfront cycling adventure winds through Grey-Bruce

Dozens of cyclists are making their way along the shorelines of Grey and Bruce counties this weekend to mark the expansion of a provincewide cycling route.

About 70 cyclists are taking part in the six-day Great Waterfront Trail Adventure along the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail. The ride is being held by the Waterfront Regeneration Trust, CAA South Central Ontario and waterfront communities and marks the expansion of the trail into Bruce, Grey and Simcoe counties.

“This year’s adventure not only celebrates the trail’s extension into the counties of Grey, Bruce and Simcoe, it’s also a clear and exciting sign that cycle tourists are eager to get out to explore Ontario and support communities and businesses this summer,” Waterfront Regeneration Trust Executive Director Marlaine Koehler said in a news release.

The ride started on Friday morning and runs until Wednesday evening, with participants travelling up to 90 kilometres each day for a total of about 500 km. Over the course of the tour they will visit 26 communities along the expanded trail. They started with a 70-km loop in Simcoe County on Friday, which was followed by an opening ceremony including several dignitaries on Saturday morning at the Blue Mountain Village Resort. Riders arrived in Owen Sound late Saturday afternoon before departing Sunday morning for a 90-km ride that will take them to Lion’s Head. After two more days on the peninsula, the ride then heads down the Lake Huron shoreline in Bruce County before ending in Point Clark on Wednesday.

The expansion into the counties adds about 600 km of trail, bringing the total kilometres to 3,600 and linking 155 communities. The expansion was achieved over two years working with communities, conservation authorities, Regional Tourism Organizations and the Ontario government, it said in the release. The added route primarily travels along quiet roads with some trails, and connects 35 beaches, seven provincial parks, two national parks, six lighthouses, 18 conservation areas and numerous local businesses, the release said.