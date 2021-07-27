Weak tornadoes confirmed in Thornbury, Bayfield areas

The team concluded structural and tree damage reported in Thornbury was caused by a tornado that measured a zero on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale. The twister had an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 kilometres per hour. The tornado had a maximum width of 90 metres and had a path of about 1.07 kilometres, according to preliminary track details.

An NTP survey team completed both ground and drone surveys of the areas Sunday, reports provided by executive director David Sills says.

Weak tornadoes touched down and caused some damage in both the Thornbury and Bayfield areas Saturday night, according to assessments by the Northern Tornadoes Project.

Around the same time, an EF-0 downburst caused some damage in nearby Clarksburg, the NTP survey says. The downburst had a top wind speed of 100 km/hr and impacted an area about 2.3 km by 1.6 km.

Both the tornado and downburst were part of the same parent storm.

The NTP also received a witness report of a tornado east of Bayfield. There was video footage and photographs of the twister and a shallow tornado debris signature was picked up on radar.

The NTP survey team found weak tree damage caused by an EF-0 tornado, which had wind speeds of up to 90 km/hr.

The team still has more satellite and drone images to review from both storms.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued two tornado warnings Saturday night. The first was just after 5 p.m. for northern Huron and southern Bruce County, including from Kincardine to Saugeen Shores. It warned damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall were possible.

About 8:30 p.m. a second tornado warning was issued for southern Huron County, which was followed by Twitter reports of a potential tornado sighting close to Bayfield.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Saturday night for the Thornbury area.