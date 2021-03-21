Article content

Ten more cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce were reported over the weekend.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reports cases up until midnight the previous day, so Sunday’s cases were as of midnight Saturday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Weekend COVID tally in Grey-Bruce adds 10 Back to video

Six cases were reported Sunday: two in Chatsworth and one each in Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, Northern Bruce Peninsula and Arran-Elderslie. The total, cumulative cases is 754.

As of Sunday’s report, there were 18 cases of variants of concern, 29 active cases and 94 active, high-risk contacts. There were three confirmed cases in hospital. Two people have died with deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The cases include 82 health-care workers.

On Saturday, the health unit announced four new cases in the previous 24 hours: three in Owen Sound and one in Blue Mountains. There were 17 variants identified, eight of them active.

The health unit’s daily situation report also included two cases dated March 18 and one dated March 17, not previously counted by the provincial system, calling each instance a “possible data refresh error.”

The health unit also announced an outbreak, meaning transmission between at least two people, with Grey Bruce Health Services. It was in Owen Sound hospital, the hospital itself confirmed Sunday. See related story for details.

As of Sunday’s report, published at 3:47 p.m., the health unit reported 18,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Grey-Bruce.