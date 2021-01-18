Article content

The West Grey Public Library is teaming up with the Alzheimer Society to offer a pair of programs aimed at supporting those with dementia and their caregivers.

Alzheimer Society Grey-Bruce executive director Stephen Musehl said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown measures have been hard on the more than 1,000 Grey-Bruce residents who are supported by the society.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. West Grey Library teams up with Alzheimer Society to support seniors Back to video

Musehl estimated there are more than 4,000 families in Grey-Bruce impacted by dementia.

“Grey-Bruce is the third oldest region in Canada. We have 25 per cent seniors – the provincial average is closer to 15 per cent. We really do face a lot of risks for seniors with dementia in that aspect, especially now” he said. “There is a lot less support. A lot less respite, and a lot more isolation.”

January is Alzheimer Awareness Month across Canada. The West Grey Library will mark the occasion with an online information session called Making Winter Joyful while caring for a loved one with dementia. The information session will take place on Zoom Thursday at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required – email kimm@westgreylibrary.com to sign up.