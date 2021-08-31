Owen Sound returning office already starting to see voters

People have begun voting at the Owen Sound returning office with 20 days still to go in the federal election campaign.

About six voters a day have been coming to the returning office to cast ballots ahead of voting day on Sept. 20, said Bonnie Stevenson, the returning officer for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. The 36-day election campaign started Aug. 15.

Elections Canada spokeswoman Jacquie Bishop said voters this time are looking closer at mailing in their ballots, given COVID-19 remains a fixture of daily life. Polling stations have pandemic protocols in place, however.

“Because the mail-in option is kind of taking off and people are somewhat interested, I’d just hate for someone to leave it too long,” Bishop said. To vote by mail, you have to first apply online for a ballot, or contact an Elections Canada office by 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

Each polling station will have a box into which voters may place their mail-in ballots — should they be concerned that mailed ballots won’t arrive by election day.

Similarly, people may deposit their mail-in ballots at the returning office or cast a regular ballot there, until Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Elections Canada particularly advises people who are at more risk of getting sick from COVID-19, students and those who will be outside of their riding in the voting period to all consider voting by mail.

Advance polls will be open from Friday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On voting day Sept. 20, polls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Voter Identification Cards tell where to vote and provide information about advance polls. They contain the voter’s name and address on file. If the information is wrong, the local returning office can help correct it.