Wiarton artist's music evolves to include social messages
With much of his own world locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiarton singer-songwriter Josh Ritchie turned to what was happening to others around him to inspire the music in his new album.
Ritchie, 22, is releasing his sophomore album Love at the End of the World on Sept. 30 with a show at the Heartwood Concert Hall in Owen Sound the same night.
“It was written all through COVID so I wasn’t doing a lot myself to sort of inspire my writing,” Ritchie said Wednesday. “I looked more at what was going on in the world and that is what fuelled my writing this time around.”
He said the new music is much more socially conscience than his work has been in the past, with much of it inspired from the Black Lives Matter movement and his work as a human right’s activist with that. There are also some songs about being a young person in the world right now.
“There are few songs about what it is like to inherit sort of a broken world as a young person these days and having to do better than past generations and just the pressure of dealing with that weight on our shoulders,” said Ritchie.
“I hope it is the kind of record that somebody who is kind of like-minded can listen to when things feel bad and things feel hopeless. This can sort of be a light at the end of the tunnel for anyone that looks out at the world and isn’t really happy with what they see.”
The new album comes on the heels of Ritchie’s debut album Louder in 2019 and a self-titled EP released earlier this year.
The three songs from the EP, which were inspired by Black Lives Matter, are on the new album.
He said the messaging in the music is something newer for him, but something he always knew he wanted to do.
“One of my biggest influences is U2 so activism in music has always been sort of a goal for me,” Ritchie said. “The new album is a little bit different than the first album in terms of content, but sonically it is sort of on par with what I have been doing before.”
Ritchie’s style of music can be described as art-centred story-telling rock. He said his newer music might lean more towards rock and roll than his previous work, with more guitar solos and big raucous sounds, but “nothing too out of left field.”
Ritchie, who is the son of Rob and Ande and has a younger brother Toby, said he is really pleased with how the album turned out and is looking forward to others hearing it. He is also looking forward to returning to the stage for his first feature show since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It will be really nice after the long drought from COVID and everything, so I am really looking forward to it,” said Ritchie, who has done some outdoor festivals like Summerfolk and Paisley Blues Fest. “It is my first full-length show and first full set in a long time.”
Tickets for the release concert at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Heartwood are available at heartwoodhall.ca. The album will be available for purchase or download on all streaming services. More information on the album and other shows can also be found on social media @joshritchiemusic.