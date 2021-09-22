Wiarton 'Big Dig' nearing completion

The Wiarton “Big Dig” is now in the final stretch.

South Bruce Peninsula’s $11 million project, which began in summer 2020 and resumed in April following a winter break, is now at the paving phase.

Mayor Janice Jackson said some streetscaping elements also have to be installed before the project is completed.

“Other than that, I think we’re pretty much at the finish line,” she said Wednesday.

The project involves two blocks of Berford Street – from just south of George Street to just north of Division Street – as well as a section of Division Street east of Berford.

It includes replacing underground services, upgrading the streets and sidewalks and installing street furniture and other streetscaping improvements.

Public works director Lara Widdifield said paving began Tuesday and had been scheduled to take place for the rest of the week. But the work will likely be pushed to next week due to the rainy forecast.

Division Street will get both a bottom course and surface course of asphalt before winter.

A bottom course of asphalt will also be laid this fall on Berford Street between George and William streets.

A first course of paving will also be completed for the parking lanes between William and Division streets. The travel lanes in that block will not be paved, Widdifield said, until defects identified in underground infrastructure, primarily the sanitary sewer, are excavated and repaired.

Surface asphalt will be laid on Berford Street in the spring to ensure a better product, she said.