Wiarton 'Big Dig' nearing completion
The Wiarton “Big Dig” is now in the final stretch.
South Bruce Peninsula’s $11 million project, which began in summer 2020 and resumed in April following a winter break, is now at the paving phase.
Mayor Janice Jackson said some streetscaping elements also have to be installed before the project is completed.
“Other than that, I think we’re pretty much at the finish line,” she said Wednesday.
The project involves two blocks of Berford Street – from just south of George Street to just north of Division Street – as well as a section of Division Street east of Berford.
It includes replacing underground services, upgrading the streets and sidewalks and installing street furniture and other streetscaping improvements.
Public works director Lara Widdifield said paving began Tuesday and had been scheduled to take place for the rest of the week. But the work will likely be pushed to next week due to the rainy forecast.
Division Street will get both a bottom course and surface course of asphalt before winter.
A bottom course of asphalt will also be laid this fall on Berford Street between George and William streets.
A first course of paving will also be completed for the parking lanes between William and Division streets. The travel lanes in that block will not be paved, Widdifield said, until defects identified in underground infrastructure, primarily the sanitary sewer, are excavated and repaired.
Surface asphalt will be laid on Berford Street in the spring to ensure a better product, she said.
Street furniture, including custom-made benches, pedestrian guiderail and shade structures, still have to be installed, and some trees still have to be planted.
The “Big Dig” is being funded by a $3 million Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Connecting Link grant, a $435,000 grant from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund and about $1.4 million in federal gas tax funding.
The remainder of the project’s costs is to be covered by the town’s property tax levy and water/wastewater reserve funds.
In August, the town announced that its application for $205,000 in Rural Economic Development (RED) funding from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs was approved.
The funding is to help cover the streetscaping improvements.
Widdifield said with the additional funding, the project is still expected to be slightly over budget.
“However, the unforeseen expenses arising from the contaminated soil mitigation and remediation have been somewhat buffered by lower-than-expected hydro relocation costs and the RED funding,” she said.
“The additional project duration has also resulted in additional expenses relating to increased inspection and administrative fees, however.”