Wiarton 'Big Dig' project resuming this week
Work is set to resume this week on South Bruce Peninsula’s $11-million Berford Street “Big Dig” project in downtown Wiarton, following a winter break in construction.
Public works director Lara Widdifield said site preparation and temporary water line installation work will take place this week.
“The road closure will begin next week, starting with a full closure from just south of George Street to just south of William Street,” she said Monday.
The contractor estimates the two-block project, which involves replacing underground services and upgrading the street, sidewalks, lights and signals, will draw to a close in late summer, she said.
While work last year focused on the northern phase of the project – between William and Division streets – construction is planned this year for both phases.
Underground utilities, including water mains and storm and sanitary sewers, will be replaced between the project’s southern boundary, just south of George Street, and William Street.
In the northern phase, the contractor still has to finish the asphalt road surface.
Widdifield said the road, asphalt parking lanes and concrete sidewalks will be completed in both the northern and southern sections, along with planned streetscaping improvements.
Construction began last summer on the Berford Street reconstruction and streetscaping improvement project, which involves a 475-metre stretch of Wiarton’s main street from about 20 metres south of George Street to about 50 metres north of Division Street as well as a section of Division Street just east of Berford.
Lion’s Head-based Bridge Excavating Ltd. was selected as the contractor for the project, which has an $11-million budget that includes an $8.7-million construction contract, $700,000 for underground hydro relocation, $750,000 for administration, geotechnical testing and inspection and a $450,000 contingency.
It is to be funded by a $3 million Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Connecting Link grant, a $435,000 grant from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund and about $1.4 million in federal gas tax funding.
The remainder of the project’s costs are being covered by the town’s property tax levy and water/wastewater reserve funds.
The start of work was delayed last year after the project was scaled back due to bid prices coming in at double the projected cost.
Soil contamination and delays with approvals to contend with the tainted soil, plus current Hydro One design delays, also held up work last year.
The restart date this spring was also delayed due to MTO permit requirements.
Widdifield said the detour route for passenger vehicles this year will be split, with northbound traffic following Frank Street to Claude Street and to William St, and southbound traffic taking Jenny Street/County Road 13 to Gould Street and to Frank Street.
Trucks, RVs and vehicles pulling trailers will be directed to take a posted truck route.
There could be some temporary adjustments to the detour routes as well, she said.