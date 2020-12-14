Wiarton family rejoicing at news of charges in son's 1994 death

Scott Dunn
Dec 14, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
Leonard Brian Cochrane, 51, of Calgary is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in a 26-year-old cold case. Trevor Thomas Deakins, 25, originally of Wiarton, was one of the victims. (Calgary Police Service photo)

News that Calgary police just charged someone in the 1994 shooting death of a young Wiarton man has left his 74-year-old mother and other family feeling grateful and relieved.

Trevor Thomas Deakins, 25, and a second victim, Barry Christian Buchart, 26, were both killed on July 11, 1994 in Calgary. Two intruders entered a residence in the 2500-block of 10th Avenue S.E. in Calgary and shot them, Calgary Police Service said when announcing the charges Dec. 8.

The motive for the killings was associated with the sale of marijuana in that residence, police said.

Despite an extensive investigation, and reviews of the case several times, police were unable to identify suspects for years. Last year the case was reopened. Forensic evidence collected in 1994 helped identify a person of interest. Staff-Sgt. Colin Chishom credited “advancements in forensic technology.”

Calgary police charged Leonard Brian Cochrane, 51, of Calgary with two counts of first-degree murder and announced they’re looking for a second suspect. Cochrane was scheduled to appear in bail court Dec. 11. No update was available from the court Monday.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Calgary police also asked for the public’s help to identify the second suspect.

Deakins’ mother, Carol Williamson, said Monday that detectives kept her informed over the years and when they told her of the charges she felt “fantastic.”

“You know what? It doesn’t bring Trevor back but it brings him justice. And I promised Trevor at his funeral I’d give him justice. I prayed for it and I promised his dad on his deathbed that I would still fight for justice.”

Williamsonr said police told her it was DNA evidence which led to Cochrane’s arrest. Police declined comment Monday.

“Twenty-six years. It’s been a long time,” said Tammy Graver, Trevor’s youngest sister. “I’m relieved. The other emotions I’ll deal with.”

News story about the unsolved murder of Trevor Deakins in Calgary in 1995. Police announced last week they charged a suspect with two counts of murder.

Both Williamson and Graver still live in Wiarton, where Trevor grew up and went to school. He took some marine engineering courses at Georgian College in Owen Sound, then he and a buddy headed west to Calgary to look for work, months before his death.

To cope with losing her son, Williamson told herself over the years some parents never learn what became of their children. At least she knows that.

Trevor would bring people who needed help around to their house in Wiarton, assuring them his mother would help them. “Trevor was the same,” she said. He had a “heart of gold.”

He was the “life of the party,” his mom said. Tammy added Trevor was a “free spirit” who headed west to figure out where he wanted to be and what he wanted to do. She called him the “perfect big brother,” who would have been 51 now. “In my mind he would always be there to protect me.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Both she and her mother feel Trevor was trying to protect the other victim when both were killed. “Trevor was clearly put here for a purpose. And that was his personality, he could jump in and just save people if he could,” Tammy said.

Williamson said Trevor wasn’t on drugs but was just living in Buchart’s place.

Tammy said Trevor was the kind of person who was always smiling, which made others smile. He had a distinctive laugh too, which people have recently recalled. She called him “hilarious” and his energy could “border on the line of hyper,” Tammy said.

More than 1,000 people attended his funeral, his mother said.

And she’s felt the community’s embrace since police announced the criminal charges too. People including her friends and Trevor’s from 26 years ago have shown up at her door, some crying and hugging her.

“I’m at peace and I know where he is. That’s the best I can be. You can’t bring him back,” Williamson said. “Let’s hope the courts can keep their end up.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas gift than the news we got,” Graver said.

Calgary Herald reporter Rick Mofina in 1995 said Buchart was known to police for keeping a hydroponic marijuana operation and cash at this residence. Deakins was not involved in drugs, the report said, citing police.

Another news report said the men died together in a lower suite of a fourplex about 2 a.m.

Mofina reported in 1995 that the suspects fled in a noisy, battered truck with a confederate flag in the rear window and elevated suspension.

Anyone with information about Cochrane or a second suspect for the Cold Case Team may call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, via www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or using the app P3 Tips.