Wiarton family rejoicing at news of charges in son's 1994 death

News that Calgary police just charged someone in the 1994 shooting death of a young Wiarton man has left his 74-year-old mother and other family feeling grateful and relieved.
Trevor Thomas Deakins, 25, and a second victim, Barry Christian Buchart, 26, were both killed on July 11, 1994 in Calgary. Two intruders entered a residence in the 2500-block of 10th Avenue S.E. in Calgary and shot them, Calgary Police Service said when announcing the charges Dec. 8.
The motive for the killings was associated with the sale of marijuana in that residence, police said.
Despite an extensive investigation, and reviews of the case several times, police were unable to identify suspects for years. Last year the case was reopened. Forensic evidence collected in 1994 helped identify a person of interest. Staff-Sgt. Colin Chishom credited “advancements in forensic technology.”
Calgary police charged Leonard Brian Cochrane, 51, of Calgary with two counts of first-degree murder and announced they’re looking for a second suspect. Cochrane was scheduled to appear in bail court Dec. 11. No update was available from the court Monday.