Wiarton traffic stop results in drug and weapon charges

The Sun Times
Mar 30, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Grey Bruce OPP seized drugs and other items during a traffic stop in Wiarton Thursday. Photo supplied.
Two South Bruce Peninsula men have been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Wiarton.

Last Thursday, Grey Bruce OPP stopped a rental truck on William Street in Wiarton a little after 8 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle had outstanding warrants and is a prohibited driver, a police news release said.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of both the driver and passenger for drug trafficking.

A 32-year-old South Bruce Peninsula man was charged by police with driving while prohibited, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing counterfeit money.

A 26-year-old man from Wiarton has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing counterfeit money.

Both of the accused are scheduled to make an appearance in the Owen Sound Ontario Court of Justice April 29.

