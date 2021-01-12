Wiarton Willie to make prediction virtually on Groundhog Day

Article content continued

People can watch the event on social media, including the Wiarton Willie Facebook page. Jackson said she expects many morning television shows will also feature the event.

“I think what we have planned is going to be an awful lot of fun and I think people are going to be pretty pleased with it,” she said.

Last year’s Wiarton Willie Festival was one of the last major organized events to take place in Grey-Bruce before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the province. Premier Doug Ford even made a surprise appearance at the prediction morning festivities, which took place outside of the Wiarton arena.

At the time, there were only two confirmed cases of the virus in Canada – a Toronto couple who had returned home from Wuhan, China.

It would be just over a month later – on March 11 – that COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Ontario declared its first state of emergency March 17.

Jackson said the town had hoped to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the festival in a big way.

“The crazy thing is the pandemic hit us on such a pivotal year,” she said. “We had planned to have a huge celebration, so it’s a real shame that we’ve had to alter the special anniversary. But this is the way the pandemic has led us for the last year and we just have to go with the flow and make the best of the situation.”

Wiarton Willie isn’t the only groundhog that will make his prediction online. Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil will also be going digital Feb. 2.