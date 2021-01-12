Wiarton Willie to make prediction virtually on Groundhog Day

Denis Langlois
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson leans next to Wiarton Willie on Groundhog Day in 2020. This year's prediction event will take place online. Denis Langlois/The Sun Times
Wiarton Willie will soon be making his annual prediction in these unpredictable times.

But this year, the weather-prognosticating albino groundhog will be foretelling whether an early spring is on the horizon or six more weeks of winter lie ahead without a live audience, due to the ongoing pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been affecting nearly everything we do in our daily lives. It seems like every day we’ve had to pivot and events throughout the municipality have had to be cancelled or changed to accommodate the pandemic. And our world-famous Willie festival is no exception. But it’s not going to stop us from celebrating the 65th anniversary,” South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson said in an interview Tuesday.

With support from Bruce Power, the town will be holding an online prediction morning event Feb. 2 that will include Willie’s prognostication as well as a look back at the history of the festival to commemorate this year’s milestone.

People can watch the event on social media, including the Wiarton Willie Facebook page. Jackson said she expects many morning television shows will also feature the event.

“I think what we have planned is going to be an awful lot of fun and I think people are going to be pretty pleased with it,” she said.

Last year’s Wiarton Willie Festival was one of the last major organized events to take place in Grey-Bruce before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the province. Premier Doug Ford even made a surprise appearance at the prediction morning festivities, which took place outside of the Wiarton arena.

At the time, there were only two confirmed cases of the virus in Canada – a Toronto couple who had returned home from Wuhan, China.

It would be just over a month later – on March 11 – that COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Ontario declared its first state of emergency March 17.

Jackson said the town had hoped to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the festival in a big way.

“The crazy thing is the pandemic hit us on such a pivotal year,” she said. “We had planned to have a huge celebration, so it’s a real shame that we’ve had to alter the special anniversary. But this is the way the pandemic has led us for the last year and we just have to go with the flow and make the best of the situation.”

Wiarton Willie isn’t the only groundhog that will make his prediction online. Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil will also be going digital Feb. 2.

According to legend, when a groundhog does not see his shadow, spring will arrive early. A shadow sighting means six more weeks of winter.

The news that the Wiarton Willie Festival will take place online only this year comes after the Wiarton & District Lions Club announced in October that it was cancelling its festival activities for 2021, which were to include the Wiarton Willie Dance, a hockey tournament and Casino Night.

The Sauble Beach Chamber of Commerce also cancelled this month’s Winterfest due to the pandemic.

Jackson said the town hopes to throw a big bash for next year’s 66th annual Wiarton Willie Festival.

“We’ll have the party of all parties once we’re out of this,” she said, referring to the pandemic.