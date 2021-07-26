A 42-year-old Wiarton woman is facing impaired driving and cocaine trafficking charges after Owen Sound residents found a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle in a west-side parking lot and called police.

The residents said they had knocked on the window after seeing the woman at about 4 p.m. Sunday, but were unable to wake her. She only woke up after her door was opened, according to an Owen Sound Police Service news release.

Wiarton woman facing cocaine possession charge

After police arrived, they determined the woman’s ability to drive was impaired by drug. She was arrested and a drug recognition expert conducted an exam on her at the police station.

She was charged with impaired operation by drug and having an excess of blood-drug concentration in her system, the release said.

Police also searched her vehicle and found a quantity of suspected cocaine, along with scales and other drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.