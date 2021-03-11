Wind gusts prompt special weather statement

Article content

Strong, gusting winds from the southwest across Grey-Bruce prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada this afternoon.

Watch for loose objects being tossed around and beware of falling tree branches, the statement says. Wind gusts of 70- to 80-kilometres per hour are forecast this afternoon and through the early evening.

Strong winds are coming in the wake of a strong cold front.

Warm temperatures today have caused water to collect on the 2nd concession, from Sideroad 24 to Sideroad 27, which will keep that road closed for most of the day while crews complete work there, Meaford announced in a news release.

By 1:30, Hydro One’s outage map showed a few trouble spots, one near Collingwood where a tree on a line cut power to 67 customers, fewer than 20 without power in the Markdale area and fewer than 20 southeast of Hanover.

Call 1-800-434-1235 to report an outage immediately.