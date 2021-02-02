Work starts to prepare Hockey Hub mass immunization centres

Rob Gowan
Feb 02, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  5 minute read
A floor plan of The Hockey Hub mass immunization clinic model. Photo by Supplied

Work has already started to prepare local arenas to turn them into Hockey Hub mass immunization centres.

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said Tuesday afternoon that work is ongoing to transform the P&H Centre in Hanover into one of the health unit’s sites that could potentially immunize 4,500 people over a 10-hour period.

“What we are looking to do is to complete and prepare one of the sites and then prepare the others after,” Arra said. “Our aim is mid-February to finish the Hanover site and the other two we are working on simultaneously, but will be a step after.”

The other two hub sites are at the other locations that have been set up for use since early on in the pandemic – the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound and the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

Arra said there will be some changes made on the floor of the arenas to turn them into immunization hubs, including taking beds out, moving dividers, adding registration desks and applying floor direction stickers.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

There is no way to predict 100 per cent that the sites will not be needed as recovery centres for patients, he said, but there is still local hospital capacity. He noted that the Lumley-Bayshore arena floor will remain a field hospital with a smaller immunization hub set up in the community halls of the facility.

The health unit’s plan uses a setup that will allow for up to 4,500 vaccines to be administered in a 10-hour period by five nurses, with support from other non-clinical staff doing all other duties.

Arra said that the only duty the nurses will perform is injecting the needle into the patient.

The hubs can be set up in a standard-sized hockey rink and are scalable depending on the vaccine available. A standard rink can house 150 pods, with a nurse assigned to 30 pods each.

“Of course first responder safety is number one,” Arra said. “There will be five nurses doing this, but that will be the number of nurses working at one time. The shift is going to be one hour or two hours and then they switch. Nobody will be burdened, definitely.”

It is considered a much more efficient delivery model than a conventional smaller vaccine clinic that can administer about 400 vaccines a day in a shift of eight nurses. It is also seen as more efficient than other large venue clinics, which can vaccinate an estimated 1,000 people with a staff of 20 nurses in a shift.

The key to the model is its “streamlined flow-through process” where, after registration, the clients remain in individual pods for documentation, vaccination and recovery. The nurse giving the vaccine would move from pod to pod.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

With all three hubs active in Grey-Bruce, and given that there is sufficient supply, it would take 21 days to vaccinate 140,000 people or 75 per cent of the Grey-Bruce population. Conventional vaccine clinics would take months.

Arra explained that the model won’t run for 21 days straight. It could be put to use to vaccinate the public when a large shipment of doses arrives.

“If we get a shipment of 20,000 doses, which is considered a really large shipment, that is four days,” said Arra.

While vaccine delivery has slowed in recent weeks across Canada due to delays in deliveries of the two vaccines approved in Canada – Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – the numbers are expected to start to pick up. The Ontario, and Grey-Bruce plans, call for the majority of the population – about 75 per cent — to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

The province had set Friday as the target to administer first doses to all residents of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes, but that has been pushed back to Feb. 10 due to vaccine delays. The health unit is expecting its shipment to finish those vaccinations later this week.

Arra said it is a matter of time before the larger shipments are received where the Hockey Hub would be used.

“The odds of getting it in February are really low, and the odds in March goes up,” said Arra. “When we get to April and May it is a must. It is something that is coming.”

The plan was presented on Saturday to retired General Rick Hillier, who is overseeing the vaccination rollout in the province as chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force. He called it “professional and well designed,” and “caring and considerate for all Ontarians.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Hillier said it was “a great example for rural and small urban areas across Ontario to consider.”

Arra said the plan would work for other areas if they plan to adopt it.

“I do believe it is useful and when I presented it to the general he thought it would be useful,” said Arra. “The goal is to provide it to whoever wants to use it. It will be shared with all health units.”

Along with the efficient use of clinical staff, there is also a reduced risk of injury and fainting in the Hockey Hub model as clients are immunized and recover in the same location.

And the surfaces are one-touch, decreasing the need for cleaning to minimize transmission risk.

According to the plan, the model is cost effective at about $6,000 per 1,000 vaccines, whereas other large-volume clinics cost about $26,000 per 1,000 – a cost of $1.7 million compared to $7.2 million to immunize 140,000 people.

The model also continues to capitalize on the collaboration Grey-Bruce has seen since the pandemic began from local municipalities, police and emergency services, businesses and other community partners, Arra explained.

Bruce Power has provided resources and logistics for the recovery centres to be converted for vaccinations and the municipalities have provided the arenas and supported the project. Chapman’s Ice Cream in Markdale has supplied two ultra-low temperature freezer for the Pfizer vaccines, while Bruce Power has supplied a third unit.

And the COVID-19 Task Force made up of stakeholders from various sectors across Grey-Bruce will assist in the delivery of the hubs, from providing support for administration and registration to parking and traffic flow.

“It is a collaboration between many partners,” Arra said, adding the collaborative approach allows them to use volunteers and employees for a short period of time, which is also cost effective.