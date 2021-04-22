YMCA recognizes dedicated volunteer for 45 years of service







As part of National Volunteer Week's 20th-anniversary celebration, the YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce is recognizing Deb Broomfield for more than four decades of volunteer service. Broomfield is the local YMCA's longest-serving volunteer. She has been at it for 45 years, beginning as a fitness instructor in 1976. "Our Fitness and Wellness Department wouldn't be able to run the way it does without Deb. Her participants love her classes and she has many loyal followers who know they'll get a challenging workout to some classic rock," said Brandon Downing, fitness and wellness supervisor at the YMCA. "She is constantly looking for ways to make her classes different so that her participants have lots of variety in their workouts. Deb's commitment to furthering her knowledge every chance she gets is inspiring. She has made my job easier, and I truly appreciate her commitment to the Y." Before her decades of service as a dedicated volunteer, Broomfield took swimming lessons at the Y when she was 10 years old.

As a trained classical ballerina and gymnastics instructor, her passion for fitness has been a life-long endeavour which she is now able to share with others through her volunteer work. Broomfield's volunteer portfolio has run the gamut over her 45 years. She was been a teacher at the Y nursery school, a cook, volunteer with the parent committee, and today she continues to teach cycle and gravity classes twice a week at the health, fitness and aquatics facility. Denise Reid is a regular participant in Broomfield's fitness classes. "Volunteering is a gift we can all share. Giving of your time freely every now and then is one thing, but to offer this gift for 45 years, is something quite different. This requires passion, caring, offering encouragement, stamina and commitment," Reid said in a YMCA release. "Deb has shown these qualities over and over again. This is an amazing milestone, which I know Deb will be very humbled to be recognized for, but is well deserved. On behalf of the Tuesday and Thursday morning gravity and spin class, we thank you for keeping us on track with our health and fitness goals and we congratulate you on 45 years of volunteering at the YMCA." Broomfield said there are several reasons why she enjoys volunteering at the YMCA, and the core values of the non-profit charitable organization are important to her. "It is a place that is inclusive for all people and has a financial support program for those with lesser means. I also love the staff. A highlight for me was the Y fitness retreats that I got to attend with other like-minded people. I really enjoy teaching fitness classes in the health, fitness and aquatics facility. Our new Y still leaves me in awe," Broomfield said.

The YMCA provides an assisted membership program, which allows people with financial needs to access programs and services. The Y relies on volunteers like Broomfield and charitable donations to offer such programs. Those interested in volunteering at the Y can visit the website www.ymcaowensound.on.ca or call 519-376-0484. National Volunteer Week in Canada runs from April 18 to 24 this year with the theme "The Value of One, The Power of Many". The celebratory week in its current form has been organized by Volunteering Canada since 2001. "The theme is a nod to our past, a reflection of our present, and a wink to our future. The Value of One, the Power of Many was the theme for National Volunteer Week in 2001, The International Year of Volunteers. It beautifully reflects the individual and collective efforts, we have seen during the pandemic, and it sets the tone for re-imagining the next 20 years as the value of one act and the power of many enables us to thrive together," Volunteering Canada said in a media release.

