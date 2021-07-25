Young man marks 10th anniversary of dad's death with gruelling ride

Matthew Vokes said other people’s kindness helped him push though and complete a gruelling bicycle ride from Toronto to Owen Sound Saturday in honour of his dad.

Despite two bike breakdowns and pelting rain which turned country roads nearly into rivers, the 25-year-old made the trip in 13 hours.

The 216-kilometre trip was double his longest ride. And Grey-Bruce was in the midst of severe thunderstorms and there was a tornado warning along the Bruce County shoreline as he approached the city.

He rode for his father, Larry Vokes, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death from ALS, on July 20, 2011. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is the full name of the disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He lived three years after he was diagnosed, aware as the progressive neurological disease stole his ability to move and ultimately, breathe.

With no treatment or cure, his family could only do so much to help. “It can be hard on a family and it requires a lot of support,” Vokes said on the quiet, sunny Sunday morning after his ride. He felt sore but satisfied, he said.

“It’s important to make sure that you can be as comfortable as possible and have the support you need to share memories for as long as possible,” Vokes said.

Vokes has raised more than $10,600 so far. His goal was $500. Donations, which can be made here, will fund family and patient support and research.

After ALS struck their family, they’ve done something annually to raise money for ALS Canada, either washing cars in the Van Dolder Kitchen and Bath parking lot beside Zehrs in Owen Sound, or joining ALS fundraising walks.

Vokes felt it was important to do more on the 10th anniversary, to draw more attention. His friend’s mother recently died because of ALS, which was also on his mind. People who are about to face a difficult journey need hope, he said.