Young Owen Sound math whiz gets perfect score in global contest

Scott Dunn
Jan 16, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Nived Menon, 9, of Owen Sound, competed with high achievers in Canada and other countries and got a perfect score on an online math test last week. (Supplied photo)

An Alexandra Community School student in Owen Sound is among an elite group of Grade 3 and 4 students who scored 100 per cent in a worldwide math test.

Nived Menon competed against high achievers in Canada and other countries including China, Iran, Russia and Turkey. Alexandra teacher and math competition co-ordinator Craig Fullerton said Nived’s success is significant.

He’s in the company of some “upper echelon, private school-type students,” Fullerton said, describing Nived as an “ideal” student.

The Caribou Cup math competition involves six online tests over the school year. This was Nived’s first perfect score, though he’s come close before. He participated in the competition last school year too. Fourteen Alexandra students are competing in the competition this year.

In all, 5,167 participated in last week’s Grade 3/4-level test and the average number of correct answers was 6 out of 12. Nived was one of 252 students with a perfect score, the Caribou website shows.

The 12 questions included math puzzles and interactive problems, some to do with probability and time. Nived’s self-study, including of past Caribou tests, prepared him.

The articulate nine-year-old admitted in an interview he’s bored in math class because he knows that math already. To keep him engaged, he attends private Kumon self-tutoring and has already reached milestones set for older students.

The son of pharmacists Ranjith Kumar Bhaskaran Nair Leelamony Amma and Meera Venugopal, the family arrived in Canada from India in 2009 and moved to Owen Sound in 2014. His father manages the Southampton Rexall and his mother owns the Owen Sound IDA pharmacy.

“Of course, my happiness knows no bounds,” Venugopal said of when they discovered his perfect score. They immediately called his father at work and he was happy and proud of their son too.

Venugopal described Nived as a quiet boy who likes reading books, learning math and playing with his friends. He got interested in the Caribou tests by trying practise tests which his older sister, Swetha Menon, was taking. So they asked if Alexandra school could enrol him too.

An early sign of his aptitude was in junior kindergarten, when his teacher observed Nived jot numbers from one to 100 on the chalkboard, something she found extraordinary. His mother suspects he learned it on his own, on TV or online.

Math whiz Nived Menon, 9, of Owen Sound, in action solving a math problem. He got a perfect score on an international math test last week. (Supplied photo)

Teachers have always given him more to keep him interested and learning, she said. He’s fast in understanding ideas and concepts, and he practises, she said.

Venugopal said she was good in science but credited her husband’s strong problem-solving skills, particularly in math, for having something to do with their son’s math aptitude.

Nived said the closest he’d had to a perfect score in the Caribou tests was 10 out of 12 until now. He completed the 50-minute test in 17 minutes, 58 seconds. The Caribou website says the average completion time was 32 minutes.

Yet this time he slowed down to get his perfect score, which he found “pretty easy.”

“Now that I got first, I’m motivated to continue like that on the other tests and always try my best. And now I know that it’s better to take time and analyze the questions instead of just rushing and getting a couple questions wrong.”

One day he would like to be a surgeon, he said.

Asked how it feels to be so smart, Nived responded with honesty and charm: “Sometimes it gets boring because there’s nothing new to learn most of the time. And at the same time it’s like, fun, like knowing you’re . . . like really smart,” he said with a self-conscious laugh.”

“He is so shy,” his mom said, assuring him that’s OK and laughing with him.

He said finding out he had a perfect score was exciting, his parents were so proud of him “and I felt like all the work that I had done had not been for nothing and I had actually got perfect.”

Caribou Contests was begun by Thomas Wolf, a German math professor at Brock University in St. Catharines in 2009. In 2019 it had 37,500 participants in 34 countries, says the contest’s website, https://cariboutests.com.