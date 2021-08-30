Tickets are almost sold out for the Meaford International Film Festival this weekend, which has moved to a drive-in format to screen two past movie favourites.

Three tickets remain for the 2012 documentary, Searching for Sugar Man, which will close the festival Sunday. The Oscar-winner is about two South Africans’ search “for their unlikely musical hero, the mysterious 1970s rock ‘n roller, Rodriguez,” a MIFF news release said.

Meaford film festival drive-in tickets almost sold out

The musician’s daughters, Sandra Rodriguez-Kennedy and Regan Rodriguez, will discuss their childhood, father’s career and the movie about their father in an interview conducted via Zoom video link and recorded for this event.

The two-day event is offering 70 tickets per evening, at $50 per car of people. The popcorn is free.

Tickets are sold out for Pirate Radio, a 2009 comedy/drama starring Philip Seymour Hoffman. It opens the 15th annual event Saturday.

Inspired by real British pirate radio, this movie is about “a band of rogue DJs who captivated Britain, playing the music that defined a generation and standing up to a government that wanted classical music, and nothing else on the airwaves.”

After the movie, real-life pirate radio DJ Lex Harding, in a recorded Zoom interview, will talk about his experience working on a pirate radio ship broadcasting popular music from the North Sea to listeners in the Netherlands.

“Moonlight MIFF” will take place in the upper parking lot of the the Meaford & St. Vincent Community Centre on Collingwood Street on Sept. 4 and 5.

“We’re so excited to bring MIFF to a live audience this year, safely and outdoors, and are pulling out some hidden gems from our repertoire for the line-up,” Anna den Hengst, artistic director of MIFF, said in the news release.