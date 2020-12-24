Nine new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Greg Cowan
Dec 24, 2020  •   •  4 minute read
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. PHOTO BY SUPPLIED /The Canadian Press

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Thursday including three at Saugeen First Nation.

A pair of cases were reported in Brockton while single cases were found in Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, Georgian Bluffs and Owen Sound.

A case at Saugeen First Nation was first reported Monday. Before that point, no cases had been reported inside local First Nations communities.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said the health unit knows about the exposure of all the cases and that all confirmed active cases are in isolation.

Arra said the newest cases are members of two households, and like with most cases there are usually other high-risk contacts but nothing that would raise any additional concern.

“It’s not inside a workplace or school, it’s not an outbreak,” Arra said. “It’s not a cluster at this point.”

People from the Saugeen First Nation who think they may be at risk can call public health at 519-376-9420 to speak with a nurse. COVID-19 swabbing is being done in the community regularly Monday and Friday by appointment. The next swabbing is scheduled for Dec. 29 after the holiday. Appointments can be booked by calling 519-353-8331.

The COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Village Seniors long-term care in Hanover has been declared over as the result of false-positive tests.

Three staff members originally tested positive with the virus on Dec. 19 via provincially-mandated proactive testing of long-term care staff resulting in the outbreak being declared Dec. 19.

Only one staff or resident needs to test positive in a long-term care home for an outbreak to be declared.

None of the staff displayed any symptoms and the virus did not transmit throughout the home.

Further testing on the three staff who tested positive originally came back negative, so the employees were able to go back to work while the lab retested the original samples. Those retests and two subsequent tests all came back negative.

“Based on the clinical and laboratory finding, and the epidemiological data within the home, and in consultation with the office of the chief medical officer of health, the medical officer of health for Grey-Bruce, Dr. Ian Arra, has deemed these results as false positives, hence, ending the outbreak declaration,” the health unit said in a media release.

The three cases will be removed from the region’s cumulative data.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains ongoing at Errinrung long-term care in Thornbury. A single staff member tested positive for the virus there on Dec. 20.

There is also an ongoing outbreak at Normanby Community School where two students have confirmed COVID-19 cases and two others are symptomatic. All of the affected individuals have been in contact with the health unit and are isolating. The school has been closed for the holiday break since Dec. 18.

There are now 32 active COVID-19 cases along with 14 probable cases and 143 high-risk contacts associated with confirmed cases in Grey-Bruce.

Three people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. There have been no local deaths linked to the virus.

To date, 459 people in Grey-Bruce have contracted COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 403 have now recovered and 24 were referred to other health units.

Public health units throughout Ontario reported a new single-day record high of 2,447 new cases on Christmas Eve and 49 more deaths linked to the virus.

There were 646 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 502 in Peel, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County with nearly 64,000 tests completed, according to provincial data.

There were 967 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday with 277 of them in intensive care and 176 on a ventilator.

Bruce County announced Thursday it will offer a targeted emergency child-care program for school-aged children of first responders and healthcare professionals, contingent on provincial approval.

The provincial shutdown will create a childcare gap for school-age children as daycares as well as authorized recreation and skill-building providers will be prohibited from serving the demographic. As such, all before and after school programs are being closed during this one-week period of at-home learning for elementary school students. These programs may resume operation when elementary schools return to in-person learning on Jan 11.

“To support the parents of school-aged children who may not be able to support their child’s learning and care at home due to their essential role, the ministry of education will be implementing a targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children, at no cost to eligible parents, from Jan. 4 to 8,” Bruce County said in a media release.

The targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children is reserved exclusively for children of eligible workers (primarily first responders and health care professionals) who have no other child care alternatives for their school-aged children.

Targeted emergency child care for school-aged children will be located within existing licensed child care settings to rapidly begin operations. A listing of site locations within Bruce County will be available
once approved by the ministry.

Eligible parents may submit their requests for emergency child care for school-age children by e-mailing Bruce County Children’s Services at childcare@brucecounty.on.ca by no later than noon on Dec. 29.

Submitting a request does not guarantee emergency child care for school-age children as available space will be determined by the availability of approved locations.