Article content

Bruce Power and its partners were among those praised by Premier Doug Ford during a tour of a Peel Region “hockey hub” for mass vaccinations Thursday.

The hockey hub model, now running in an NHL-size hockey rink in Brampton, streamlines the movement of people through the vaccination centre, which relies on volunteers, while limiting clinical staff, more so than traditional set-ups.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Premier tours Brampton vaccine hub, gives thanks Back to video

Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, and his staff are credited with developing the model. It’s capable of vaccinating thousands of people daily, helpful particularly in Peel, one of the province’s hot spots for virus spread.

Hubs in Owen Sound, Hanover and Kincardine each can vaccinate more than 4,000 people daily. Bruce Power, which operates a nuclear plant in Bruce County, provided all the equipment, personnel and expertise to set up the hubs in Grey-Bruce, Arra says in a video linked to a news release announcing the premier’s visit to Peel.