Premier tours Brampton vaccine hub, gives thanks
Article content
Bruce Power and its partners were among those praised by Premier Doug Ford during a tour of a Peel Region “hockey hub” for mass vaccinations Thursday.
The hockey hub model, now running in an NHL-size hockey rink in Brampton, streamlines the movement of people through the vaccination centre, which relies on volunteers, while limiting clinical staff, more so than traditional set-ups.
Premier tours Brampton vaccine hub, gives thanks Back to video
Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, and his staff are credited with developing the model. It’s capable of vaccinating thousands of people daily, helpful particularly in Peel, one of the province’s hot spots for virus spread.
Hubs in Owen Sound, Hanover and Kincardine each can vaccinate more than 4,000 people daily. Bruce Power, which operates a nuclear plant in Bruce County, provided all the equipment, personnel and expertise to set up the hubs in Grey-Bruce, Arra says in a video linked to a news release announcing the premier’s visit to Peel.
Advertisement
Article content
The news release, issued by Peel Region and Bruce Power, credited the nuclear operator and its partners for establishing the hub, and quoted Ford who toured the site Thursday.
“I want to thank our public health units, hospital partners, and frontline health care workers for their leadership throughout this pandemic, as well as organizations like Bruce Power and their many partners, who have committed to supporting Ontarians through this vaccination effort,” Ford said.
Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, said in a briefing Thursday that the B.1.617 variant of concern, first seen in India and now referred to as the Delta variant, is expected to be the dominate COVID strain across the region in a month, Global News reported. Peel has the highest proportion of this variant in Ontario.
Loh thanked the coalition of partners who helped open the vaccination hub in the CAA Centre, for providing “logistical, financial and volunteer support.”
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has shared the hockey hub model provincially and staff have fielded questions from health units, primary care providers, health-care agencies, municipalities and industries across Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia and New Zealand, health unit spokesman Drew Ferguson said.
The health unit holds weekly online seminars to explain the system. Some places it’s adopt as-is, while other places adapt it to their specific needs, he said. There have been upwards of 40 inquiries.