Severe storm hits Saugeen Shores

A 60-year-old willow tree on the Port Elgin waterfront near North Shore Park was one of many trees downed as a severe storm hit the area late Tuesday afternoon. Hydro lines were knocked down and power was out to some areas. (Frances Learment)
Emergency officials were asking people in Saugeen Shores to stay in their homes after a severe storm hit the area late Tuesday afternoon.

“Saugeen Shores has experienced a significant weather event resulting in widespread damage to trees and hydro lines,” the Saugeen Shores Police Service said in a news advisory issues shortly after 5 p.m. “Emergency crews are trying to reach people as soon as they can. Police are requesting that residents stay in their homes and vehicles until emergency crews have had a chance to assess any dangers.”

Environment Canada’s website said a tornado warning for Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and southern Bruce County was  cancelled shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Saugeen Shores police said those who require immediate assistance should contact 911 and provide as much detail as possible to assist officers.

Social media posts showed heavy rain and winds in Port Elgin, as well as trees uprooted and utility poles broken. Power outages and hail were reported in other areas in southern Grey-Bruce as well.

