Six new cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce Sunday

Article content

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Sunday.

Two of the cases were from South Bruce, while the others were from Saugeen Shores, Hanover, Grey Highlands and Kincardine.

There are currently 32 known active cases of the virus in the two counties, according to public health’s daily situation report for Sunday. Three cases are currently hospitalized.

There are also five local active probable cases – those that have not been lab-confirmed, but are symptomatic and high-risk contacts of an active case.

Public health says there are 199 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.

So far during this pandemic, there have been 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce. Public health says 348 have recovered and 20 have been referred to other health units.

There is one facility outbreak currently – at the Lee Manor long-term care home in Owen Sound after a single staff member tested positive for the virus.