Article content
Every week or so since the 10th Street bridge replacement project began, Owen Sound resident David Strutt has strolled down to the construction site with his trusty Panasonic Lumix digital camera in hand to snap photographs of the progress.
He’s been posting the pictures to social media, effectively creating an online photographic journal of a project that has captivated the public’s interest for more than a year.
Strutt creates online photo journal of bridge replacement project Back to video
Strutt said his passion for the photo project has been fuelled by a keen interest in Owen Sound’s history, his long-standing love of the harbour and the positive reception his images have received online.
“I just enjoy photography and the scenery around our area here. And I’ve had a lot of comments and I just kept doing it because I enjoyed it and I enjoy sharing the photos and telling a story more than anything,” he said in an interview.
Strutt has been posting his images of what he calls the “next time photo chapter” of the bridge project on both the In & Around Owen Sound and Grey Bruce Image Archives Group pages on Facebook. The images regularly receive hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments.