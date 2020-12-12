Strutt creates online photo journal of bridge replacement project

Article content continued

“I’ve had a lot of real good comments from people. I found a lot of people maybe can’t get out a lot and I’ve had a lot too from the States who used to live in Owen Sound. It’s just a nice way to show off our area here to people who live far away and may not get home for a while,” he said.

The $8.8-million project to replace the former 109-year-old 10th Street bridge began in October 2019 and the new five-lane structure opened to traffic Friday afternoon. The bridge is to be officially named and dedicated as the Gitche Namewikwedong Bridge June 21 in honour of the city’s Indigenous history.

Strutt has been taking photos of the project since before the work began.

The 75-year-old has lived in Owen Sound for most of his life and said he’s always enjoyed being near the harbour. He remembers hanging out there as a child, fishing in the Pottawatomi River or by the grain elevators and checking out the docked ships.

He started taking pictures as a hobby about 12 years ago, noting his passion for photography was sparked by the work of local photographer Rob Cotton, who has published a photographic history of the Owen Sound harbour, and Peter Ciokan at Foto Art.

Strutt, who retired two years ago following careers at RBW and Home Hardware, said he decided to take some pictures of the old bridge in the summer of 2019.

Encouraged by the feedback he received, he decided to continue snapping photos of the construction work.

“I thought, I’ve got the time – I’m going to do a documentary on this new bridge,” he said. “And I’ve just kept it going. I thought, this is a good, fun hobby, why not do it each week? So I started then and I’m still going.”