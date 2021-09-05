Victim in Aug. 24 Kincardine motorcycle crash identified

Scott Dunn
Sep 05, 2021
South Bruce OPP identified the person who died in a motorcycle collision Aug. 24 on Highway 21 in Kincardine.

South Bruce OPP said Sharon Tisor, 55, of Centre Wellington died after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. She was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to a hospital in London via Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries. That person’s condition was not updated in a police news release.

Police were called to the crash at 4:16 p.m. with Bruce County Medical Services and Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services.

