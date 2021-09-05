Article content

South Bruce OPP identified the person who died in a motorcycle collision Aug. 24 on Highway 21 in Kincardine.

South Bruce OPP said Sharon Tisor, 55, of Centre Wellington died after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. She was a passenger on the motorcycle.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Victim in Aug. 24 Kincardine motorcycle crash identified Back to video

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to a hospital in London via Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries. That person’s condition was not updated in a police news release.

Police were called to the crash at 4:16 p.m. with Bruce County Medical Services and Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services.