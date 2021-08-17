Government money isn't keeping people home

You know what makes me angry? People who say that they can’t find anyone to work for them because of government wage replacement programs.

There is only one word to reply to that statement.

Nonsense. And I’m being polite.

COVID-19 has thrown business and employment into a turmoil. Things are all messed up. That goes without saying for every part of our economy. It will take ingenuity, inventiveness, community and solidarity of focus to get our country out of the place we are in.

It is just not helpful or factual for employers to complain that they can’t get workers because of CRB and EI, the two most common income support programs in Canada today.

Here are some facts to consider.

Employment insurance, or EI, pays 55 per cent of average insurable weekly earnings to a maximum of $1,082 per week. There is a two-week waiting period before it is received. It can only be claimed if a person loses their job involuntarily. That means they were laid off and the job ended; perhaps it was seasonal and there was no further or replacement work. You can’t collect EI for quitting a job. You have to conduct a reasonable job search, too. The oft promoted stereotype of kicking back and collecting EI is simply a falsehood.

Another stereotype we commonly hear is that a person can get more money collecting CRB than working at a job. That’s another falsehood. Again, look at the facts.

CRB, or the Canada Recovery Benefit, can only be claimed if you are not receiving EI. CRB requires an income loss of 50 per cent or more. From September 2020 to July 2021, CRB paid $500 a week. From August 2021 on it pays $300 per week. The program ends in November 2021.