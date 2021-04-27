





Share this Story: Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor

Article content COVID -19 lineups difficult for disabled As a woman with MS, I have what is considered a hidden disability. I appear to be normal, but when it comes to COVID-19 lines, I cannot stand for more than a minute or two. I know that I am not the only local disabled person affected by long lines. There are many of us. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video It upsets me greatly to see fragile seniors and people with walkers, canes and wheelchairs made to wait in long lines, like they are at one or two of our local businesses. It’s just not appropriate. If you have a disability and it’s difficult to stand in line, don’t be afraid to ask for an accommodation. According to the Ontarians with Disabilities Act and the Human Rights code, it is your right to not be discriminated against as a disabled person. Go to the person directing lines and ask for one. If it’s not clearly evident, you may have to tell them you have a disability. If you don’t receive support, you might want to speak to the manager – most really want to help you.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Local businesses can help by actually thinking about the needs of their disabled customers and having a process or a support system in place to help us during COVID-19. Some suggestions: Priority to the disabled given at tills with disabled signage. With multiple unmarked tills, changing one end till to signed disability priority. Line staff can also be trained to direct self-identified persons with disabilities to the appropriate spot. Plus – and it’s a radical thought – with outdoor lines, letting the disabled into the building ahead of others. If that’s absolutely not possible, provide an easy to clean place with the appropriate social distancing to sit and wait for their turn in line (again, this may not be possible, but please don’t immediately reject the idea due to inconvenience). An open ear to additional suggestions is also greatly appreciated. As for other shoppers, you can help by not assuming that those who are moving in line ahead of you as directed or going specifically to the wheelchair-marked till are not cutting in, but people who may be in severe pain or compromised physically and need the extra bit of help. Lynda Scarrow Owen Sound … Board of Health should answer questions In the Sun Times April 22 article, Board of Health Raises Concerns, public health board chair Sue Paterson makes an accurate statement—we are in the midst of a pandemic! Unfortunately, little else she says makes sense. We are all bored, frustrated, anxious and angry as a result of the continued restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Because of this, we relish in distractions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When people are frustrated, they can become belligerent. But not, as Sue Paterson alleges, because of the questions asked by Mr. John Tamming. We are frustrated by the constantly shifting sands that the dynamic flow of COVID data has left us standing on. Interpretations and instructions change by the day. The inadequate leadership shown by our premier and his government has played no small part in adding to that frustration. However the resultant “belligerence” should not be directed towards health unit staff. On that point, I again agree with Ms. Paterson. Dr. Arra, and health unit staff, have performed admirably throughout the pandemic. We all respect what has been done at the health unit. Their 3 W’s (Wash/Watch and Wear) have been our constant. It should be noted that John Tamming wrote an article, printed in The Sun Times in 2020, praising the work of Dr. Arra. The matter of Dr. Arra’s salary is a separate issue. The doctor is on a contract, negotiated by the Public Health Board. If his contract allows for so much overtime pay, that is an issue the Health Board should justify in detail to the public. Presumably, other health unit staff also worked overtime throughout 2020. It that staff is not entitled to overtime pay, questions must be asked. If the health unit has had staff resign or terminated, and not replaced during this time of crisis, that also raises questions. As chair of the [Board of Health], Sue Paterson is obligated to answer these questions. So please, Ms. Paterson, distract us with your answers! But leave Mr. Tamming out of it.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brendan Mulroy Owen Sound … Tamming’s questions appreciated Contrary to what I’m reading in the paper, it’s not John Tamming undermining the medical officer of health (MOH), but it is the medical officer of health and the [board of health] undermining themselves. The over-compensated MOH, along with a trail of empty positions at our public health unit, have demanded some serious questions be asked. Dr. Arra’s own performance at the council meeting left little comfort for those who would like these questions answered. And all the questions are reasonable. None of them are personal. Yet the rest of council, and some members of the media, would like us to believe that we all band together and give our blind support to our medical officer of health. Sorry, but that is dangerous groupthink and can lead to a whole host of problems. The mayor says this is not city business, yet also let Dr. Arra address the same issues. The Owen Sound Hub has also been asking questions, yet the public health unit will no longer answer their questions. It is incredibly patronizing to the citizens of the region to be told that we are all just supposed to support our medical officer of health without question. That is not democracy. The public health unit closing themselves off for questioning, suggests things are even worse. This does more to undermine confidence then the common sense questions John Tamming is asking. Contrary to what the Integrity Commissioner says, I believe John Tamming is one of the few councillors acting with integrity. But I have come to learn that some boards are more concerned with groupthink than their actual duty: to represent the citizens of the area. To that, I’d like to say, thank you John Tamming, for asking the questions many of us have.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Diane Ferguson Williamsford … Getting through pandemic safely I watched the Owen Sound Council Meeting online Monday, April 19. Part way through the agenda, someone from the Grey Bruce Health Unit read aloud a letter which addressed the recent attacks on Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health. What followed was a discussion of Dr. Arra’s salary. The discussion seemed in sharp contrast to that of Grey County Council (Grey County Council formally expresses support for Arra, April 12, 2021, Owen Sound Sun Times). For example, an Owen Sound councillor said at the Monday meeting that Dr. Arra’s salary was too high in relation to that of the health officer in Peterborough or other cities in Ontario. Someone even compared his salary to that of Dr. Fauci. As I listened, I wondered. If highly qualified doctors, nurses, dentists, any professional health care worker had heard those money complaints from Owen Sound council, do you think they would want to move up here and work? It’s bad enough that citizens of Grey Bruce counties have had the topic of the handling of this pandemic focused on money and salary. It’s unfortunate that the Grey Bruce Health Unit has had to divert time and energy to clarify discussions of a monetary nature when all their efforts need to be focused on the Third Wave. I also wondered: would same councillors complain, as they were flying over the Atlantic Ocean, that the Air Canada pilot was making too much money, or that it was more than that of Air France pilots?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Stop complaining. Someday we’re going to get off this pandemic flight. Be glad someone is helping you get home safe. S. Wylie Owen Sound … Politicians should address questions I am dismayed at the continuing antics of our local politicians. Instead of behaving like a bunch of juveniles in a schoolyard, casting aspersions on each other’s character and ganging up to intimidate people into silence, I had hoped that they would focus their attention on the issue at hand. Although one may not approve of the messenger or the manner in which it was delivered, the message remains the same regarding questions surrounding the level of compensation offered to our local medical officer of health. As a citizen who pays taxes, I, like the rest of the people who do the same, would appreciate some transparency with respect to how and why our money is being spent in this way. It’s the people’s money! We the people deserve an explanation. If not, please tell me why. J. D. Hay Chatsworth … Tories make much use of MZOs Bill Walker’s recent defence of MZOs is disingenuous by half. He wants us to believe they are just another planning tool used by previous governments to speed along such worthy projects as nursing homes and affordable housing. They are not. MZOs are Ministerial Zoning Orders and they are just that. The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing can order a change in a municipality’s zoning plan over the objections of everyone including conservation authorities and the public.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Never mind that a project contravenes a municipality’s official plan. Never mind that it will impair a significant wetland or tromp on the habitat of endangered species. If the Ontario government wants a warehouse and production studio built over wetlands without consultation (as it does in Pickering) it will order it. MZOs have been around for a long time, but even the Liberals tread lightly, issuing only a handful over their 15 years in power. The Tories have issued some 40 MZOs in the past three years. Mr. Ford went out of his way to protect this beast in legislation – in the Covid Economic Recovery Act (an omnibus bill that, among other things, violated the requirements of the Environment Bill of Rights) and the Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (which hobbles conservation authorities). It is probably no coincidence that many of the projects the Conservatives have ordered up will benefit their donors and an assortment of Tory hangers on. For example, some of the MZOs will pave the way for stretches of Ford’s next big, bad idea – another highway corridor north of Toronto. For the sake of saving maybe a minute of driving time, the 413 will plow through farmers’ fields, fill in more wetlands and pave the way for the kind of suburban sprawl that has ruined much of the GTA and cut people off from the environment. But, as the National Observer and Toronto Star discovered, it will mean millions in the pockets of developers who also happen to be big donors of Mr. Ford’s party.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Tories say they are just responding to requests from municipalities for the MZOs. Except it appears it’s the developers and the Ford Government that are suggesting that municipalities make the ask. Don’t worry, say the Tories. We’re not applying them in the Greenbelt – as if that’s a consolation for those of us outside that boundary or as though damage to ecosystems outside the Greenbelt doesn’t leak into the Greenbelt. It has taken us a long time to come to a consultative process that takes into account the interests of government, the public and the environment. This is just one of the problems with majority governments – they can, in an instant, undo decades of careful consideration for the sake of a few dollars more. David McLaren Neyaashiinigmiing

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound