





Share this Story: Appeal overturns Excelsiors move to Owen Sound, final decision now left to OLA board of directors

Appeal overturns Excelsiors move to Owen Sound, final decision now left to OLA board of directors

Article content Appeals, committees, conflict, letters from politicians, digital drama, a somewhat Hollywood-esque last-ditch effort to save a storied local team from the whim an “outsider” owner – the move of the Brampton Excelsiors is threatening to out-entertain the on-the-floor product. The Ontario Lacrosse Association confirmed in a statement Saturday an appeals committee has rescinded the OLA board of governor’s approval of the Excelsiors move to Owen Sound “on the basis that the OLA’s board of directors has the sole authority to rule on franchise transfers”. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Appeal overturns Excelsiors move to Owen Sound, final decision now left to OLA board of directors Back to video The OLA’s board of directors will now decide on the matter in what should be the final step of the long-and-winding process. The board of directors is scheduled to meet Wednesday according to the OLA’s website, but so far it’s unclear if the final vote will be tabled at the meeting. An appeal was brought forth on behalf of four lifetime OLA members of the Brampton Excelsiors Lacrosse Club. The appeal brought to question whether the OLA’s board of governors could approve such a move. According to the OLA’s constitution, the OLA’s board of directors have the final say on the franchise-transfer process.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The OLA’s board of governors includes the OLA’s elected board of directors as well as the commissioners, directors and leaders of major, senior, junior and minor lacrosse leagues and associations across the province. The OLA’s constitution states if a franchise holder or purchaser “desires to move the club from its location to another city, town, policy village or rural district, approval of a majority of the members of the group and the board of directors shall be required. In March, MSL Commissioner Doug Luey said he put the motion to approve a move in front of the OLA’s board of governors because it needed to get done ahead of the MSL Entry Draft. He wanted to force the OLA’s hand to speed up the process. He argued previous team transfers within the province were completed without a final stamp of approval from the board of directors, despite its constitutional authority. According to the minutes of that March 3 OLA board of governors meeting, of the 27 eligible voting members, 26 were in attendance (virtually). The motion was carried. Individual member votes are not revealed in the copy of meeting minutes available online. The move of the Brampton Excelsiors to Owen Sound was first approved unanimously, 6-0, by the MSL board last year. Now, despite those approvals and as a result of the latest appeal, a final decision on the move will be in the hands of the province’s lacrosse governing body’s 10 elected officials. It’s the latest turn in a twisting timeline that began when Detroit-based businessman Joe Norton bought both the Owen Sound North Stars senior B team and Brampton Excelsiors major team in 2018.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Norton failed to endear himself in either city early on when he slapped his company’s intensely vibrant “Bug Juice” logo on each of the team’s classic jerseys. In November 2020, Norton decided the team in Brampton wasn’t going to survive amid dwindling ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities proposed a move to Owen Sound. That started the tangled process of approvals and appeals spurred on by a dedicated group of Brampton lacrosse fans, current players, alumni and those who sympathized. Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, got involved with a harshly-worded letter to the OLA in December. At a Dec. 9 OLA board of directors meeting, the board carried a motion to create a five-person ad-hoc committee “to gather and explore the available information related to Joe Norton, Bug Juice LLC, and the Brampton Excelsiors Lacrosse Club”. The Brampton Excelsiors Lacrosse Club, the body that transferred the team to Norton in 2018, then released a statement that said the team was in imminent danger of folding if not sold or transferred in 2018. Following the March 3 board of governors’ approval, some enterprising individual(s) claimed several Twitter handles and website domains, which Norton may have liked to use for his new MSL team in Owen Sound. Twitter handles such as @OsXcels to @OSExcelsiors direct to “Bring the Excelsiors Home” campaign accounts, and the domain owensoundexcelsiors.com lands on a neatly archived home page for the Save the Excelsiors movement.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Meanwhile, Owen Sound took part in its first MSL Entry Draft March 19 where they added seven players to the fold. … The MSL is a six-team league that often serves as an off-season home for top-tier professional National Lacrosse League and college players. The MSL champion plays a best-of-seven series against the Western Lacrosse Association champion each year for the Mann Cup. The Owen Sound Crescents won a Mann Cup in 1950 by winning a best-of-seven series 4-3 over the New Westminster Adanacs. The Brampton Excelsiors last won the Mann Cup in 2011. The 2021 MSL season would normally begin in late May, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could force another change to the schedule. The 2020 MSL season was cancelled amid the pandemic. According to a Mann Cup program published in 1960, the Brampton Excelsiors’ history extends back to the 1880s. The name Excelsiors was taken from the title of a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and proposed by the wife of the club’s first president, George Lee. The Excelsiors first won the Mann Cup in 1930.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound