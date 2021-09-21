Attack add another rookie defender to the fold
The Owen Sound Attack have added yet another new face to the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.
On Monday, the team announced defenceman Taos Jordan committed to playing major junior hockey in Owen Sound just days after featuring in the lineup for the Attack during a preseason tune-up contest against the North Bay Battalion.
Jordan was selected in the 12th round, 230th-overall, in the 2020 Priority Selection Draft. The addition of Jordan gives the Attack a commitment from eight of their selections from the 2020 draft.
Jordan is from Brooklin, Ont., he completed his minor hockey career playing with the Whitby Wildcats triple-A program.
The five-foot-nine defender netted 28 points in 36 games with the Wildcats in 2019-20.
NORTH BAY 4 OWEN SOUND 2
The North Bay Battalion came on strong in the third period to win 4-2 and hand Owen Sound their second loss of the preseason this past Friday inside the North Bay Memorial Gardens.
With several players away at professional prospect camps, both teams had to shake up their rosters.
Jordan played his first game in an Attack uniform alongside others making their debuts, including 17-year-old Slovakian centre Servác Petrovský. The Attack’s 2021 import pick centred the team’s top line featuring fellow rookies Colby Barlow and Thomas Chafe.
The Tiatinkin Twins made their debut Friday for Owen Sound as well. Nikita Tiatinkin was acquired by the Attack in a January 2021 deal that saw a conditional 2023 15th-round draft pick sent back to the Niagara IceDogs. His twin brother Viktor has been invited to suit up for the team during the preseason as a free agent.
Import pick Stepan Machacek made his return to the Owen Sound lineup for the first time Friday night, and rookie goaltender Corbin Votary made his first start in goal saving 26 of 29 shots.
Missing from action Friday were Mack Guzda, Nolan Seed, Deni Goure, Andrew Perrott, Josh Samanski (who isn’t expected to join the club until later this season, if at all), Kaleb Lawrence, Cédricson Okitundu, Mark Woolley, Ethan Burroughs and Nick Chenard, who suffered an injury in training camp.
Logan LeSage opened the scoring Friday night on a power-play marker, assisted by Julian Fantino and Cédrick Guindon.
Owen Van Steensel and Dayln Wakely scored for North Bay to give the Battalion the lead heading into the third period.
Sam Sedley drew Owen Sound even early in the final frame. Igor Chibrikov and Stepan Machacek notched assists on the goal.
Josh Currie scored the winner for North Bay five minutes later and Owen Outwater added an empty-net insurance marker late.
Previously, Owen Sound fell 4-2 to the Barrie Colts on Labour Day in the preseason opener for both clubs.
The Attack will now head to Sudbury to take on the Wolves Friday at 7:05 p.m., before returning to the Bayshore Saturday to take on the Colts at 7 p.m.
The Attack wrap-up the preseason schedule on Oct. 2 with an afternoon game in Owen Sound against North Bay, puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.