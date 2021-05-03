Attack d-man part of player-led group organizing NHL draft showcase

Perrott said the idea started as a bit of a joke with fellow Attack d-man Mark Woolley. A few months back, while playing in Slovakia and hoping for the OHL season to get underway, he told Woolley he might just have to start his own league.

The event will be held at ErieBank Sports Park and a website for the event will be launched shortly, Perrott said.

Perrott said fellow Attack players Ethan Burroughs and Deni Goure as well as 2020 draft picks Cédrick Guindon and Gavin Bryant have expressed an interest in attending.

The idea is to give more than 100 junior-age players a chance to show their skills ahead of the July 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Perrott, along with fellow American OHLers Ryan Humphrey (Hamilton), Ryan Beck (Saginaw) and Brendan Hoffmann (Erie), have officially launched the PBHH Junior Showcase set to take place in early June.

“I just kind of had this feeling things wouldn’t be getting back to normal,” he said.

Sure enough, the OHL soon cancelled the 2020-21 season and the idea for a showcase tournament began to take a more serious hold.

Perrott hopes enough players will sign on to hold an eight-team showcase, but the emphasis will be on highlighting the prospects in order to secure a draft position or an invite to a pro team’s rookie camp.

As of Monday, Perrott said there were enough players to hit the eight-team threshold, but he said he knows things come up and plans change in the middle of a global pandemic.

Perrott, who is eligible to return to the Owen Sound Attack in the fall as an over-age player, was never selected in the NHL Draft. He attended a rookie camp with the Boston Bruins in 2019.

Players participating in the event will need to pay a fee, but the group is also working to secure event sponsors and donors to help lower that cost. CCM is a partner and will provide jerseys for the players at the showcase.

A tentative schedule features up to four games per day and nine games per team in total over the two-week period.

Perrott said teams will practice and work on skills during their off-days. Holding an off-ice combine is an idea still being discussed, but Perrott said it may not be fair to players in Ontario who haven’t been able to train in a gym for a large part of the last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the event taking place in Erie, the group is also providing advice to Canadian players on how to navigate travel restrictions if planning to attend.

In February, with the 2020-21 OHL season still in flux, Perrott wrote an open letter to government officials and OHL Commissioner David Branch detailing the toll a lost season was having on the players. The letter was paired with a petition signed by over 2,000 people.

The OHL season was later cancelled.