Attack d-man publishes open letter to OHL, Ford, MacLeod hoping for a return to the ice

Article content It was 1 a.m. in Slovakia when Attack defenceman Andrew Perrott started calling around to his teammates back home. Playing on loan with HK Martin while the Ontario Hockey League is shut down, he was unable to sleep and frustrated. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Attack d-man publishes open letter to OHL, Ford, MacLeod hoping for a return to the ice Back to video It was closer to dinner time for those he spoke with, fellow OHL players who were able to commiserate and share the same feelings of despair. He also reached out to players he never talked to before on Instagram and close friends. He then poured it all out into a letter published to his Twitter account Wednesday evening alongside an online petition signed by over 250 people by the time his letter hit the web. “I just got a little mad and almost sad for them. So I just wrote the letter. It just kind of came out of me,” Perrott said via Zoom call Wednesday night. The letter is addressed to the Ontario Hockey League, Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod.

Article content “I’m not saying this isn’t real or anything. It is. We need to fix it and stay safe, but my point of view and a lot of other guys’ point of view is almost every other league, not just in North America but the world, has found a way, with minimal resources in some leagues, to play and stay safe. There’s no way to look around that. It’s a fact,” Perrott said. Perrott’s last OHL game was a 4-1 defeat against the Barrie Colts inside the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, March 11, 2020. He notched an assist as he tried to impress NHL scouts and earn a pro contract. He had been to a few rookie camps before the season started. Since then, he’s bounced between his family’s home in Cleveland, training in London, visiting Owen Sound and now playing overseas. He considers himself one of the lucky ones because he’s actually playing meaningful hockey games, but he’d rather be home and playing in the OHL. “I see a lot of social media stuff about how a 24-game season doesn’t mean anything,” Perrott said. “Not only is that completely wrong. Anyone in the league is willing to do anything to play 24 games.” Perrott writes in his letter that being locked out of the game is affecting the players’ mental health, including his own at the start of the first lockdown. “I was struggling. My mom would constantly be asking me if I was OK. I was just down, in a negative hole from not being with my teammates and playing the sport I love,” he said. He misses more than just the game.

Article content “The amount of times in between those games you’re with your friends, you’re hanging out and making memories, those never go away. Ever,” he said. He was also in limbo at times, not knowing if the OHL would start and not sure if he should register for university classes or wait until he knows what’s happening with hockey. He said that feeling of instability is common among the players he spoke with, especially those hoping to turn hockey into a career. “They have an opportunity to make a living out of something they love. Today it kind of feels like it’s being taken away. Slowly going away. I think a lot of guys are struggling with that,” Perrott said. Perrott said he understands the reality of the public-health situation. His stepfather has a medical condition making him high-risk if he were to contract the virus. He knows people who have lost loved ones. He said he takes every precaution and knows players would do whatever it takes to get back on the ice. He said watching some of his friends play in other leagues is hard to stomach while his teammates are sitting at home and waiting. “There is a way to play hockey and keep the public safe at the same time,” he said. Last week, the province rejected the league’s most recent proposal to return to the ice. MacLeod said the OHL has yet to meet the sort of detail and threshold needed to play games in what will most likely be a bubble situation. Perrott’s letter had been retweeted over 250 times by 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening

Article content ANDREW’S LETTER Dear Ontario Hockey League, Lisa Macleod, and Doug Ford The last year has been a crazy whirl wind of ups and downs as an athlete trying to find motivation and purpose to keep pursuing a dream that has been imbedded into my soul since the day I first laced up a pair of hockey skates. Today I write to you to express my personal experiences and struggles throughout this year, and I feel confident enough to say that my fellow OHL teammates and colleagues share similar struggles throughout their own year without hockey. I understand the importance and dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic and I myself take the situation as serious as anyone can. Safety is a top priority, but it is clearly seen now that not only can hockey be played, it can be done so safely and responsibly as seen through the QMJHL, NCAA, USHL, and now starting soon the WHL. With all these leagues playing successfully throughout this time as a bystander watching from afar, waiting for the OHL to start, I can only fill my head with negative thoughts as they rush to my brain. Why is this guy playing and I’m not? Should I even keep skating? Should I just quit? You see the guys in leagues that are playing winning CHL stars of the week and we aren’t even on the ice? These are just a few of the many thoughts that can rush into an athlete’s mind making him feel depressed, anxious, and unmotivated. For many of us playing in the OHL our main decision in driving us to choose this pathway was to give us the best possible chance in reaching the NHL. A dream that every young hockey player has had since they first witnessed the beautiful sport. For first year eligible players for the NHL draft, this was the year to take that huge first step towards that dream, and now for many of them they feel the dream slip away as other players are gaining more traction and exposure in the North American and European leagues that are currently allowed to play. This may lead to lots of negative thoughts and depression as I’ve witness firsthand players struggle with the negative thoughts that comes with not being able to play. Sports for a lot of young athletes are an escape from real world problems and issues that may be happening in their outside lives. Taking away that escape only allows these young athletes to fall into this negative hole that the entire world is in right now, with only one answer to get out of it… having a hockey season. For overagers in the league, this is their last chance at a season to play in the OHL and take one last stab at the dream and play with guys they have been playing with for the past four years. A lot of memories are made during an OHL season and I believe the overagers have plenty of fond ones and are like the rest of us just waiting to get back on the ice and play. A lot of overagers are fearful and sad to think that their last OHL games might have been March 2020.

Article content “a lot of overagers get contracts during their OHL season and to maybe not have that opportunity hurts” Anonymous OHL player “finding motivation has been the hardest part of this whole process, and finding my purpose throughout this year has been a struggle beyond words” Anonymous OHL player “I’ve had lots of negative thoughts, and as the season gets pushed further and further back, that little hope I’ve been able to maintain slowly drifts away, especially seeing friends in other leagues playing during this time” Anonymous OHL player “the big thing for me has been the abnormality of my daily routine with hockey and school, and coming to the rink every day to do something I love and have a great passion for, and it has caused me to kind of fall into a drought of negativity” Anonymous OHL player As a young athlete, hockey is an important aspect of our daily life, but another aspect sometimes forgotten about playing in the OHL, is schooling and education. For a lot of guys now a days there is a current struggle in deciding whether to go the major junior route or NCAA and the OHL from personal experience has a great education program and helps players very well academically. During a normal hockey season, university student athletes in the OHL only take about one to two classes during a season to manage time at the rink and away from it. During this pandemic and awaiting the return of OHL season, many university players have missed out on opportunities to take more classes than they originally could have during the season because of the waiting for a season to happen. Not only do us as players feel like we’re missing out on a hockey season, but now we feel as the whole year has been a waste with not furthering our academics. This is just another important reason why a season this year means the world to all of us waiting for a season, because of the many sacrifices we are making and have had made to get to this point in our careers, from the 5 A.M. wake ups on Sundays, and now today.

Article content “This year has been very tough mentally; I think I can speak for all the players when I say there is probably nothing we’re not willing to do to make a season happen” Anonymous OHL player In the recent weeks we have taken notice of the ongoing discussions in achieving an OHL season this year, and as hopes begin to rise again and passions are found, we cannot wait to hear the good news of a season arriving safely. I write this as a perspective point of view from a player waiting to have a season, in hopes that this fuels your discussions and determination to make a season happen as all of us players are in desperate need of one to occur. I thank you for taking the time to read this and hope that we can all make a safe return to the ice because we are all in this together. ….

