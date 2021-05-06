





Article content The Ontario Hockey League’s first-ever draft lottery went pretty well for the Owen Sound Attack. A random computer-generated draw selected the Attack to pick eighth-overall in the upcoming OHL Priority Selection, the first three rounds of which will take place June 4, with Rounds 4 to 15 following the next day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Attack GM satisfied with eighth-overall pick in upcoming OHL draft Back to video As an added sweetener, Midwest Division rivals London and Kitchener were relegated to the back half of the draft and will pick 16th and 17th overall, respectively. Attack General Manager Dale DeGray, who streamed the live lotto along with the rest of the OHL community, said he wasn’t fist-pumping when he saw the Rangers and Knights off the board early. “No, no. I was starting to think all the Western Conference teams had the heavy ping-pong balls that were just popping out every time they opened the shoot,” he said. “No, I was hoping, I’ll be honest with you, I was kind of hoping we would get into the top-five, because it’s a situation we really haven’t been in, in years.”

Article content In fact, the Attack have not owned a top-five pick since 2008 when they selected Stephen Shipley, and have never picked first overall. The Sudbury Wolves won the big prize and will select first overall for the third time in seven years. The Wolves selected David Levin first in 2015 and Quinton Byfield in 2018. A snake-style draft will provide another new twist for OHL fans and executives on June 4. The new arrangement flips the draft order back-and-forth in each of the 15 rounds. That is to say, Sudbury will have the first pick in the first round, but the last pick in the second round, and the first pick again in Round 3, and so on. As the result of previously-made trades, the Owen Sound Attack won’t select in an even-numbered round until Round 10, and therefore the effect of the snake-style draft has been somewhat softened for the Scenic City club. “I was thinking how great it would have been if we were in the top three, and then every one of those picks we traded . . . would be late picks. I could have pretended I knew this was going to happen and looked like an absolute genius,” DeGray quipped. Now the hard work starts, making sense of a draft class devoid of many true scouting opportunities or skill assessments. “We have an idea, but the actual guy we want will probably change between now and the draft I would probably guess,” DeGray said. “I think we’ll be quite happy with who we get, but you know how it works.” DeGray thinks the random and spotty scouting schedule this past season will lead to an increased variety in player rankings throughout the OHL.

Article content “That’s the one fly in the ointment. I’m not going to go out on a limb and say everybody has been to the same things I have, or that (Director of Player Development) Sean LaFortune has, because they haven’t,” DeGray said. “It’s going to be interesting to see.” DeGray was unable to watch much of the under-16 hockey players in Ontario this past year due to the pandemic, and he never got a chance to see his own squad on the ice as the 2020-21 OHL season was cancelled. DeGray and the Attack brass are blind to how players like Deni Goure, Sam Sedley or Ethan Burroughs would have developed in their sophomore seasons, or how rookies Cédrick Guindon and Gavin Bryant would fare in their first OHL competition. DeGray said the solution to an incomplete assessment of team needs will likely be to target a couple of forwards and a couple of defensemen they think will be available at the eighth spot and go from there. “Picking eighth, and picking with this lack of real, true knowledge on these kids, it might be all over the board. That’s what I’m afraid of this year,” DeGray said. DeGray said he expects Mack Guzda to be back for an overage season in goal as well as the return of Nick Chenard, who impressed in limited opportunities in the net as an 18-year-old. The Attack have selected eighth-overall six times in their history. Most recently in 2014, when the Attack took Victor Mete, who was later traded for a package that eventually helped retain standouts Nick Suzuki and Markus Phillips. The Attack selected current assistant coach Joey Hishon eighth in the 2007 draft. Other former eighth overall picks include Shane Kenny (1993), Dave Stephenson (1997), Michael D’Orazio (2006) and Jacob Middleton (2012). ATTACK PICKS

* denotes trade Rd. 1 (8th-overall) Rd. 3 (42nd-overall) *GUE Rd. 3 (47th-overall) Rd. 5 (84th-overall) *KNG Rd. 5 (87th-overall) Rd. 7 (127th-overall) Rd. 9 (167th-overall) Rd. 10 (191st-overall) Rd. 12 (231st-overall) Rd. 13 (247th-overall) Rd. 14 (271st-overall) Rd. 15 (287th-overall)

