Attack sign Thomas Chafe, 47th-overall pick in 2021

Another Owen Sound Attack prospect has put pen to paper and signed a standard player agreement with the club.

Thomas Chafe, the team’s third-round pick, 47th-overall in 2021, has committed to the Scenic City squad.

The move means the Attack’s top-three selections from the 2021 and 2020 OHL Priority Selection have signed with the team.

Earlier this month, Owen Sound announced the signings of defenders Madden Steen and Cal Uens. The pair of blueliners were each third-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 OHL Priority Selection drafts, respectively.

Chafe, Steen and Uens join a group of prospects committed to the club including 2020 first-round pick Cedrick Guindon, 2020 second-round pick Gavin Bryant, and 2021 first-round pick Colby Barlow.

“This fall I am looking forward to meeting my teammates, becoming a part of the Owen Sound community and playing in front of the best fans in the league,” Chafe said in a news release.

The skilled five-foot-seven forward is originally from Newfoundland. He played triple-A hockey in Ottawa before moving out west to join the Notre Dame Hounds under-15 and under-18 team based out of Saskatchewan.

Chafe led the under-15 prep-school team in scoring during the 2019-20 season with 10 goals and 29 helpers in 30 games. The Hounds program includes alumni such as Jaden Schwartz, Morgan Rielly, Jordan Eberle, Sean Couturier, Tyler Myers, and Hayden Fleury, while Alumni Barry Trotz and Jon Cooper are head coaches in the NHL.

He added three goals and two assists in six call-up games with the under-18 club. In a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, he played six games with the under-18 Hound tallying one goal and three assists.

“Thomas will be a tremendous addition to our group,” said DeGray in a media release. “He is a tremendous skater with very good skill and plays the game at a high pace. He will be a player that can make players around him better.”