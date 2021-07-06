Attack sign two draftees and add import pick
The Owen Sound Attack added three new faces this past week via a pair of draft-pick signings and the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.
With the 39th-overall pick in the June 30 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Attack selected Slovakian Centre Servác Petrovský.
Earlier this week, Owen Sound announced the signings of defenders Madden Steen and Cal Uens. The pair of blueliners were each third-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 OHL Priority Selection drafts, respectively.
Petrovský is a skilled pivot who split the 2020-21 season between the HC Ocelari Trinec under-20 club (Czech U20) and Team Slovakia’s under-18 program.
He led the national under-18 program in scoring with 16 goals and 16 helpers in 26 games in Slovakia’s second-tier league.
“Servác is a highly skilled good skating Slovakian player that will play in our top nine and push to play in our top six right away,” said Attack GM Dale DeGray in a media release. “We look forward to seeing him in September.”
Should Petrovský report to Owen Sound, he’ll play alongside returning import winger Stepan Machacek, 18, who tallied six points in 39 games as a rookie with Owen Sound and spent the cancelled OHL season with HC Frydek-Mistek in his native Czech Republic.
Steen was the Attack’s third-round pick, 50th-overall, in the 2020 draft out of the Guelph Gryphons’ triple-A minor midget program. The big-bodied 17-year-old signed a standard player agreement with the club on Monday.
Like most hockey players in Ontario, Steen didn’t play organized hockey over the winter.
“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people. For myself, this is one of the goals I’ve been working towards. It’s such an honour and I can’t wait to finally get started,” he said via the team’s website. “I can’t wait to meet all the Attack fans and play in front of them in the Bayshore next season.”
DeGray said the club would have signed Steen last year had the OHL season gone ahead.
Last summer, Hockey Canada invited Steen to be part of its under-17 development camp ahead of the World Under-18 Hockey Challenge, which was eventually cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday, the Attack announced the signing of 2021 third-round pick, Uens, taken 42nd-overall out of the Quinte Red Devils triple-A minor midget program.
The Napanee native said he’s excited to live out his dream of playing OHL hockey in Owen Sound.
Uens transitioned from forward to defence halfway through his bantam season.
“Cal will be a great addition to our lineup. He is an offensively minded, smooth skating, and very elusive player,” DeGray said. “He will grow into his role very easily and will be exciting for our fans to watch night in and night out.”
Steen and Uens join a group of recent highly drafted players committed to the club including 2020 first-round pick Cedrick Guindon, 2020 second-round pick Gavin Bryant, and 2021 first-round pick Colby Barlow.