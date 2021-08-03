Cassidy left off Canadian Paralympic athletics team
Article content
Josh Cassidy said he’s shocked, frustrated and disappointed to have not been selected to the Canadian Paralympic athletics team ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
A total of 16 Paralympians were selected to the athletics team, which was announced Monday.
Cassidy said he and dozens of other Canadian athletes who qualified for the Games are caught up in a number crunch, with Team Canada only able to select 16 athletes to represent the country in the track and field events – seven women and nine men.
The small field means athletes who have qualified in the Top-10 of their event, and have legitimate shots and medaling at the Games, have been left off the roster.
In a reflective video posted to his YouTube account, Cassidy detailed his two-year journey to this moment and his reaction to the tough news.
In an e-mail Tuesday, Cassidy said he’s appealed the decision to no avail and is now hoping the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will notice Top-10 athletes are missing from the field of competition and make additional competition spots available.
Cassidy said he didn’t think he deserves a spot over the nine men who made the team, but that because of a tough qualification process and the COVID-19 pandemic, there are just too few spots available for Team Canada.
“The gap is just so small. All of those guys deserve to go, and there are more than a dozen or two dozen guys behind me who deserve to go. It’s just absolutely crazy that we have so few spots,” Cassidy said.
“You can’t focus on this doubt. You can’t be angry.”
The Burgoyne native and wheelchair racer said he’ll continue to train in the hopes the IPC will create additional competition spots ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games, which begin August 24.
Cassidy said before the COVID-19 pandemic he hit qualifying standards for the 2020 Games with personal best times and ranked in the Top-10 of the 1,500-metre race. However, with only nine male Canadian athletes eligible for Team Canada, his qualification simply wasn’t enough.
Team Canada selects its athletes based on medal ranking, and Cassidy’s top medal ranking was ninth0-best, just on the cusp of the team with some athletes tying for spots ahead of him. He said about 50 Canadian athletes have hit qualifying standards ahead of the Games.
“Despite all the other accomplishments and achievements, that’s the one you’re really going for, and at this stage, you never know if it is your last opportunity,” he said.
“With all of this said, amazing performances, I’m happy with them. I should be proud of them.”
Cassidy continued to train alone in his partner’s basement throughout the pandemic, overcoming a shoulder tear, and racing to improve his medal rank.
In July, Cassidy, 36, organized a marathon near his hometown in Port Elgin to provide himself and some fellow racers an opportunity to achieve a Paralympic qualifying marathon performance after so many of the events around the world were cancelled due to COVID-19.
He finished the 42.195-kilometre race with a time of 1:28.26, four seconds off the automatic qualifying time of one hour and twenty-four minutes.
The former St. Mary’s High School student is one of the most successful wheelchair racers in Canada.
He has participated in the Paralympic Games three times, competing in 2008, 2012 and 2016, along with five IPC world championships and two Commonwealth Games. His top Paralympic Games finish was fifth in the 800-metre race in 2012. He won three silver medals at the 2015 Toronto ParaPan Am Games in the T54 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m. He won bronze in the 10,000m at the 2013 worlds and bronze in the 1,500m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
He also won the 2012 Boston Marathon in a time of 1:18:25, which was the fastest marathon time ever recorded. He also won the Los Angeles Marathon in 2019, Chicago Marathon in 2012 and the London Marathon in 2010.