Cassidy left off Canadian Paralympic athletics team

Josh Cassidy said he’s shocked, frustrated and disappointed to have not been selected to the Canadian Paralympic athletics team ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

A total of 16 Paralympians were selected to the athletics team, which was announced Monday.

Cassidy said he and dozens of other Canadian athletes who qualified for the Games are caught up in a number crunch, with Team Canada only able to select 16 athletes to represent the country in the track and field events – seven women and nine men.

The small field means athletes who have qualified in the Top-10 of their event, and have legitimate shots and medaling at the Games, have been left off the roster.

In a reflective video posted to his YouTube account, Cassidy detailed his two-year journey to this moment and his reaction to the tough news.

In an e-mail Tuesday, Cassidy said he’s appealed the decision to no avail and is now hoping the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will notice Top-10 athletes are missing from the field of competition and make additional competition spots available.

Cassidy said he didn’t think he deserves a spot over the nine men who made the team, but that because of a tough qualification process and the COVID-19 pandemic, there are just too few spots available for Team Canada.

“The gap is just so small. All of those guys deserve to go, and there are more than a dozen or two dozen guys behind me who deserve to go. It’s just absolutely crazy that we have so few spots,” Cassidy said.

“You can’t focus on this doubt. You can’t be angry.”

The Burgoyne native and wheelchair racer said he’ll continue to train in the hopes the IPC will create additional competition spots ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games, which begin August 24.