Girls field lacrosse program gets $10,000 from Jumpstart
Article content
The Owen Sound Girls Field Lacrosse program has received a $10,000 grant from Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund.
The North Stars program is one of over 500 recreation organizations across Canada to be provided with funding support through the latest round of Jumpstart’s Sport Relief Fund grant process.
Girls field lacrosse program gets $10,000 from Jumpstart Back to video
Earlier this year, Canadian Tire announced an additional $12 million commitment to help sport and recreation organizations build back from COVID-19. A “State of Sport” study conducted by Ipsos for Jumpstart “revealed the pandemic has not only impacted current access to sport and play but has real long-term effects as well” a news release said.
The money will be used to reduce registration fees, cover the costs of any late-season tournaments, purchase new equipment, cover field rental fees, fund team social events and ensure the organization has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
Advertisement
Article content
Last year, Jumpstart Charities disbursed $8 million through its Sport Relief Fund, fulfilling nearly 700 grant applications, to help organizations continue to operate through 2020.
Owen Sound Girls Field Lacrosse Chair Kelly Wilkins said there are currently 145 girls signed up to play this summer.
“Our coaches and leadership team are looking forward to being back on the field together very soon,” Wilkins said.
Fields have been booked with the City of Owen Sound and Wilkins said the organization is planning to begin the season the week of June 14 when provincial officials expect to enter Step 1 of Ontario’s “Roadmap to Reopening”.
“We are communicating frequently with our families and will push back the start date if necessary based on what the health unit will allow,” Wilkins said.