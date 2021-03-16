Local Nordic skier named to Special Olympics Team Canada Training Squad

Article content

Anne Howlett of the Owen Sound Waxwings has been named to the Special Olympics Team Canada 2022 Training Squad.

The local cross-country skier is one of 108 athletes named to the team with the potential to represent Canada at the next Special Olympics World Winter Games.

As part of a local skiing contingent featuring members of the Waxwings and Central Bruce Snow Gliders, Howlett won gold in the 2.5 kilometre F1 classic as well as the 1-kilometre classic and bronze in the 500-metre F3 classic at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada National Winter Games in Thunder Bay last March.

In 2019 at Sault Ste. Marie, Howlett skied the 2.5-kilometre classic in a time of 27:26 to win the top-spot in the division and skied the classic one-kilometre race in 13:55 to finish second. She raced a time of 05:56 in the 500-metre classic to finish first in her division.

The Team Canada Training Squad will officially become Special Olympics Team Canada 2022 once the members progress through all necessary SOTC training, and the safety of international travel and mass gatherings specific to the 2022 Games is assessed, according to an online news release.