Man determined to swim across Colpoy's Bay and raise money for cancer research
On the morning of Friday, Aug. 20, Patrick Douthart will swim nearly four kilometres across Colpoy’s Bay to raise money and awareness for cancer research.
Specifically, the money being raised through GoFundMe for the Swim for Hope campaign will help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.
Man determined to swim across Colpoy's Bay and raise money for cancer research Back to video
Douthart, 27, grew up visiting his family’s Mallory Beach Road cottage on the north side of the bay. As a kid, he told his parents he was going to swim to the other side one day.
“It was always just seen as this impossible thing,” Douthart said.
Douthart’s father was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. His older brother Christopher died of the disease at the age of seven when Patrick was three.
“It devastated my whole family,” Douthart said of his brother’s death. “Even to this day. All these years later.”
Douthart said he’s swimming across the bay to take control of giving back, and to prove to himself and others a small community can spark a big change.
“I consider Wiarton my home. I’ve spent all my summers and countless weekends there. It’s definitely my getaway. My little home,” he said.
“I know my family aren’t the only people going through this. That doesn’t give me comfort or anything, but I do know there are tons of people going through this exact same thing. This is, for me, to try and take something upon myself to make change, unity, get people to come together for a common purpose.”
He also sees a certain symbolism in the swim. The former lifeguard is strong in the water. For months he’s been swimming longer distances than the four kilometres across the bay to train, but the Colpoy’s Bay stretch was always seen in the Douthart family as the “impossible” pass.
He wanted to experience and beat the family’s almost myth-like challenge while his father goes through chemotherapy.
“Even though there is going to be a point where things seem very difficult, very hard, we go through things and we make it to the other side. That’s my hope,” Douthart said. “I think it’s rather symbolic of the challenges of chemo patients, their family and friends alike. Getting from one point to another.”
It’s Douthart’s dad who will be beside him during the Swim for Hope, spotting from the seat of a Sea-Doo.
He said his parents are apprehensive about the experience and want him to call it off if there is inclement weather. Douthart said he’ll likely go ahead unless he’s caught in a thunderstorm. He said not knowing the challenges the lie ahead is half the battle, half the fun, and the whole point. He looks forward to battling the unforeseen physical and mental challenges.
It’s what he’s come to love about swimming long distances – an act he calls relaxing.
“Knowing it’s not going be easy, but having a problem and facing it is very rewarding by the end of the swim,” he said.
The University of Guelph student and freelance videographer has uploaded a video to the Swim for Hope GoFundMe page. As of Monday afternoon, Douthart had raised nearly $3,000. The campaign’s goal is $15,000.