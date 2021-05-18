





Mann Cup cancelled for second-straight year

Article content While the move of the Brampton Excelsiors to Owen Sound awaits a final vote by the Ontario Lacrosse Association’s board of directors, one thing is now certain – they won’t play for a Mann Cup in 2021. The Major Series Lacrosse league in concert with the Western Lacrosse Association in British Columbia and Lacrosse Canada announced the cancellation of the 2021 regular season and the Mann Cup. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mann Cup cancelled for second-straight year Back to video It’s the second-straight year Canada’s national senior men’s box lacrosse championship will go unclaimed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MSL Commissioner Doug Luey said several considerations led to the cancellation of the regular season and championship. He said government restrictions on large gatherings and travel, as well as economic impact, all weighed into the final decision. Luey said the MSL will continue to work toward a potential return to play in some form for 2021. “While we know this is a huge disappointment for everyone involved in lacrosse — in particular, our players, coaches and dedicated fans — we are committed to doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and our primary responsibility is the health and safety of the competitors, volunteers and thousands of spectators who would contribute to the success of the Mann Cup,” Luey said. “This decision to cancel was not taken lightly and is a reflection of the gravity of the situation the world, including the world of sports, currently faces.”

Article content Both the MSL and WLA hoped to begin their regular seasons in July with revised shortened schedules and hold the Mann Cup series in September in Ontario. The Mann Cup has been awarded to the best Senior A lacrosse club in Canada every year except the past two since the modern era began in 1926. The Mann Cup series is held each September, with the WLA and MSL champions facing off in a best-of-seven series. In the most recent Mann Cup, the Peterborough Lakers won a third-straight national title, four games to one, over the host Victoria Shamrocks in British Columbia. “The decision to cancel the Mann Cup this season was made with the support of the MSL and WLA,” said Shawn Williams, Lacrosse Canada president. “Lacrosse Canada has had to make the difficult decision to cancel most of our National Championships for a second year in a row. We encourage our lacrosse community to stay safe and focused on brighter days ahead.” The 2022 Mann Cup will be held in Ontario. Meanwhile, the move of the Brampton Excelsiors to Owen Sound still awaits a final decision from the OLA’s board of directors after an appeal overturned a previous approval from the OLA’s board of governors. An appeal of the board of governors’ approval was brought forth on behalf of four lifetime OLA members of the Brampton Excelsiors Lacrosse Club. The appeal questioned whether the OLA’s board of governors could approve such a move. According to the OLA’s constitution, the OLA’s board of directors have the final say on the franchise transfer process.

Article content The OLA’s board of governors includes the OLA’s elected board of directors as well as the commissioners, directors and leaders of major, senior, junior and minor lacrosse leagues and associations across the province. The board of directors is a smaller group of elected officials. The OLA’s constitution states if a franchise holder or purchaser “desires to move the club from its location to another city, town, policy village or rural district, approval of a majority of the members of the group and the board of directors shall be required”. The move of the Brampton Excelsiors to Owen Sound was first approved unanimously, 6-0, by the MSL board in the autumn of 2020. However, the MSL, a member of the OLA, needs final approval from the province’s lacrosse governing body. At the latest OLA board of directors meeting, members of the Excelsiors Lacrosse Legacy Association gave a presentation to the board where they presented evidence of “what we believe was an illegal sale of the Brampton Excelsiors” to current owner Joe Norton, they said. Norton wishes to move the team to Owen Sound where his other team, the Owen Sound Bug Juice North Stars senior B squad, currently operate.

