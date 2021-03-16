





Article content The first order of business for the recently relocated Brampton Excelsiors and yet-to-be-named Owen Sound Major Series Lacrosse club is the 2021 Entry Draft set for Thursday at 7 p.m. Owen Sound has four selections in the five-round draft, one pick in each of rounds two-to-five. Their first pick is the ninth-overall selection. The draft will be held remotely via ZOOM, and fans are invited to follow along via social media. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New era in Owen Sound begins Thursday with 2021 MSL Entry Draft Back to video Nearly 300 eligible draftees from 50 of the top junior teams in the province will be up for grabs. Owen Sound recently protected three affiliated players (Nathan Grenon, Andrew Borgatti, and Pent Eistrat Jr.) who are either from the Brampton area or were part of the Brampton Excelsiors Junior A program. Each MSL team can place up to four affiliated players onto its protected list ahead of the draft. Next year, because of the move, players from Brampton and the Excelsiors Junior A program will no longer be affiliated with the Owen Sound team. Owen Sound General Manager Steve McCarthy said the club will seek out a new Junior A program.

Article content The nearby Orangeville Northmen would make geographical sense and are placed at the top of the most-wanted list, McCarthy said. “That would be our preference, and of course they’re a tremendous organization that has produced a countless number of great players who go on to do great things,” he said. Players eligible to be taken in Thursday’s draft are coming off a COVID-19 cancelled Junior A season. As such, the teams’ ability to scout players has been severely hampered. McCarthy said he’ll lean on the team’s coaching staff, who, having recently coached in the junior circuit, have extensive knowledge of the junior ranks. Excelsiors assistant coach Chris Driscoll – a member of the 2008 Presidents Cup champion Owen Sound Woodsmen – has been involved with the 2021 draft class in some form for 10 years or more, McCarthy said. “He has a pretty good handle on some of these kids and what they’ve done for the past 10 years. But yes, outside of that it is difficult, no doubt about it. A lot of players blossom their last year or two of junior whether that be in confidence, skill or size,” McCarthy said. The Excelsiors made nine draft selections in 2019 including Owen Sound native Brenden Welsh, and eight selections in 2020 including Owen Sound’s Jake McNabb. Notable North Stars alumni Ian MacKay and Ethan Woods have their MSL rights held by Six Nations and Cobourg respectively. Local lacrosse star Adam Jones has been a member of the Peterborough Lakers for years, and that championship-winning bond won’t be easy to break, but not for a lack of trying.

Article content “He’s currently a member of the Peterborough Lakers and he will remain so until we might be able to strike up a deal at some point. But there’s nothing going on with that front, we’re pretty much focused on getting prepared for the draft, and after that, we’ll address any trades and the coaching staff,” McCarthy said. As for the current team, McCarthy said the rights to 58 players are held by the club ahead of the draft including the league’s top scorer and first-overall pick in the 2020 NLL draft, Jeff Teat. Teat, who plays collegiately for Cornell, is the son of Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee and Excelsiors legend Dan Teat. It remains to be seen if players with strong emotional ties to the Brampton lacrosse scene will suit up in the Scenic City, or if those ties have been severed as a result of the controversial relocation. “I understand emotions were extremely high with the longtime Brampton residents and certainly players would be included in that. It will come down to seeing how, now that the dust is settled on the matter and the team has officially moved to Owen Sound, what we do from there and where we go with the players,” McCarthy said. “It’s just a very emotional situation and I understand it. I too was a Brampton player at one time, I understand where they’re coming from.” The MSL Entry Draft consists of five rounds with six selections in each round for a total of 30 draft slots. The Brooklin Lacrosse Club and Peterborough Lakers each have seven selections in the 2021 draft, three of Brooklin’s selections are in the first round including the first-overall selection. The Cobourg Kodiaks have the second and third overall picks in the draft. The third-overall pick, originally the Excelsiors, was traded to Six Nations for Kyle Jackson. The Chiefs flipped the pick to Cobourg in a deal for Adam Bomberry.

