N'Stars field LAX teams in action again at Halton Hills

The Owen Sound North Stars girls’ field lacrosse teams were back in action at the Trafalgar Sports Park in Halton Hills this weekend.

NORTH STARS UNDER-19 ELITE

The Owen Sound North Stars under-19 elite squad competed in the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse B Division tournament Saturday, winning all four games en route to the championship.

The N’Stars first dispatched Brampton 18-4 with goals by Kennedy Stauffer (5), Karly Low (4), Jill Goldie (4), Taylor Chegahno (2) Tara Meikle, Francesca Alpajaro, and Kennedy Coghlin.

Owen Sound then topped Oshawa 19-2 with goals from Kennedy Stauffer (7), Taylor Chegahno (5), Jill Goldie (3), Karly Low, Tara Meikle, Kennedy Coghlin and Emma Bryan.

In the semifinals, Chegahno led the way as Owen Sound outran Orillia 18-8. Chegahno notched five markers while Stauffer (4), Goldie (3), Coghlin (2), Low, Meikle, Alpajaro, and Grace Vokes added tallies.

The N’Stars then beat Kitchener-Waterloo 25-16 in the championship final. Stauffer (7), Chegahno (5), Meikle (5), Low (4), Coghlin (2), Alpajaro and Goldie all scored in the contest.

Owen Sound will return to Halton Hills Saturday for the final weekend of OWFL tournament action.

NORTH STARS UNDER-15A

The Owen Sound North Stars under-15 A team went 3-1 at the OWFL tournament in Halton Hills this past weekend.

In the first game, the North Stars topped Oshawa 14-6 before narrowly edging out Kawartha 10-8.

Against Orangeville in the weekend’s third contest, Owen Sound won by a score of 18-11.

Finally, a single marker proved the difference as Kawartha topped the N’Stars 18-17.