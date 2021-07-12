N'Stars girls field lacrosse teams return to action in Halton Hills
Article content
Several Owen Sound North Stars girls’ field lacrosse teams were in Halton Hills this past weekend for Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse tournament dates.
Advertisement
Article content
The OWFL hosted its first of three weekend tournaments this season for the under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-19 age groups at the Trafalgar Sports Park.
N'Stars girls field lacrosse teams return to action in Halton Hills Back to video
All games are being played seven-on-seven with two 20 minute halves with each division limited to 16 teams.
North Stars Under-19(A)
The North Stars under-19 A squad played to a record of 0-3-1 over the weekend. The N’Stars opened up play with a tightly-contested 12-11 loss against Toronto Beaches before tying with Orangeville, 21-21. In Game 3, Owen Sound fell to Oakville 20-16 before losing to Oshawa 27-12.
North Stars Under-19(B)
The Owen Sound North Stars under-19 B team went a perfect 4-0 to win their division on the weekend. The N’Stars topped the Toronto Beaches 22-12, Orangeville 19-13, Oakville in the semifinals 14-10, and finally took down Orangeville in the final contest, 13-9.
North Stars Under-15(A)
The Owen Sound North Stars under-15 A team kicked off their season against Oakville(1) and lost 17-9. Next, The North Stars dropped a close contest against Halton Hills(1), 17-16, and fell to Oshawa(1) 25-10. Finally, in their fourth contest of the weekend, the N’Stars lost 18-10 to the hometown Halton Hills team.
Alexa Todd stood tall for the N’Stars in net all four games. Goal scorers for the N’Stars were Taryn Lee (14), Brooklyn Doyle (11), Laine Nissen (8), Aliyah Bonterre (5), Edyn Beyer (3), Grace Smyth (2), Madison Playter (1) and Emma Cooper (1).
Advertisement
Article content
North Stars Under-13(A)
The Owen Sound North Stars under-13 A squad went 2-2 over the weekend in Halton Hills and headed home as winners of the bronze medal game.
The N’Stars dropped the tournament opener, 8-7, against Halton Hills with goals by Bree Wilkins (3), Rory Jex (2), Megan Nissen and London Doyle.
Owen Sound then topped Orangeville 14-7 with four goals from Wilkins (4), a pair of markers by Doyle, Taryn Weppler, Rory Jex, and Lauren Neil, as well as extra tallies scored by Danielle Brown and Avery Seaman.
Oshawa kept Owen Sound out of the final by topping the N’Stars 14-10. Nissen notched three while Neil, Wilkins, and Jex all scored of pair of goals and Dassi Clock added another marker.
In the fourth and final game Owen Sound beat Orangeville 11-9. Neil and Wilkins each scored three goals, Weppler added a pair and Jex, Doyle and Seaman each scored.
Dani Wilkie played between the pipes for Owen Sound.
North Stars Under-11(A)
The Owen Sound North Stars under-11 A team played to a record of 2-2 in Halton Hills over the weekend with Harper Lines backstopping the squad in net for all of the contests.
After only six practices, and a long offseason, the N’Stars topped the Toronto Beaches 5-1 with Reese Holman (2), Ella Todd (2), Avery Thompson and Ava Ward scoring the Owen Sound goals.
In Game 2, Owen Sound edged Orangeville 3-2. Todd scored all three tallies for the N’Stars in the win.
Next, Owen Sound dropped their first contest of the weekend to Oakville 10-1 as the rain started to come down. Todd scored the lone Owen Sound goal.
Finally, Oshawa topped Owen Sound 14-2. Todd notched another pair of tallies in the loss