Several Owen Sound North Stars girls’ field lacrosse teams were in Halton Hills this past weekend for Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse tournament dates.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The OWFL hosted its first of three weekend tournaments this season for the under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-19 age groups at the Trafalgar Sports Park.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. N'Stars girls field lacrosse teams return to action in Halton Hills Back to video

All games are being played seven-on-seven with two 20 minute halves with each division limited to 16 teams.

North Stars Under-19(A)

The North Stars under-19 A squad played to a record of 0-3-1 over the weekend. The N’Stars opened up play with a tightly-contested 12-11 loss against Toronto Beaches before tying with Orangeville, 21-21. In Game 3, Owen Sound fell to Oakville 20-16 before losing to Oshawa 27-12.

North Stars Under-19(B)

The Owen Sound North Stars under-19 B team went a perfect 4-0 to win their division on the weekend. The N’Stars topped the Toronto Beaches 22-12, Orangeville 19-13, Oakville in the semifinals 14-10, and finally took down Orangeville in the final contest, 13-9.

North Stars Under-15(A)

The Owen Sound North Stars under-15 A team kicked off their season against Oakville(1) and lost 17-9. Next, The North Stars dropped a close contest against Halton Hills(1), 17-16, and fell to Oshawa(1) 25-10. Finally, in their fourth contest of the weekend, the N’Stars lost 18-10 to the hometown Halton Hills team.

Alexa Todd stood tall for the N’Stars in net all four games. Goal scorers for the N’Stars were Taryn Lee (14), Brooklyn Doyle (11), Laine Nissen (8), Aliyah Bonterre (5), Edyn Beyer (3), Grace Smyth (2), Madison Playter (1) and Emma Cooper (1).