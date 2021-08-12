N'Stars stall in second period, fall to Elora Mohawks 12-4

The Owen Sound North Stars junior B club fell to the Elora Mohawks 12-4 Thursday evening in Owen Sound.

The Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League exhibition contest is the last game scheduled to be played inside the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre as the city will now ready the arena for ice-making and the hockey season.

The North Stars will continue their truncated exhibition season on the road and at other centres in the region, including a tournament scheduled for September at Cape Croker.

Thursday night, the North Stars opened the scoring just over 30 seconds into the contest with Brayden Krueger’s transition goal. It’s been a busy few weeks for Krueger who has pulled double-duty with the Orangeville Northmen in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL).

Elora’s Nick Aitchison tied the game moments later before Brandon Stewart put the home team back on top. Kyle Detweiler squared the contest again later in the first period with the Mohawks second tally of the game.

Elora dominated the latter half of the first period and scored six unanswered markers in the second period while chasing N’Stars goaltender Adam Brennan from the crease.

Owen Sound head coach Jamie Grimoldby said the mid-game lapse should be a teaching moment for the younger players on the North Stars roster.

“Every play matters. If the guys on offence don’t run off, the guys on defence are getting tired, and then by the second period they’re bagged,” Grimoldby said. “It was a lot of fastbreaks, and that’s just guys getting tired out there.”

Dean Sealy gave the Mohawks their first lead of the game 24 seconds into the second period. Brock Redwood, Jake Ristov, Mark MacIntosh, Cam Angst, and Aitchison all netted middle-frame markers for Elora.