N'Stars tune up in the Bayshore before first exhibition contest Thursday night
The Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre played host to the third and final Owen Sound North Stars junior B tune-up Tuesday ahead of a short yet jam-packed exhibition season for the young squad.
Approximately 30 players took the floor for a skills and drills practice.
Owen Sound will get their first game action in on Thursday when they invite the Guelph Regals into the Bayshore at 8 p.m.
The game is open to the public. Three hundred spectators will be allowed inside the Bayshore. The cost of attendance is by donation to CMHA Grey-Bruce. All spectators will need to wear a mask and will be asked to sit only with people from their own households and remain socially distanced from others while watching the game. There will be no concessions available. Washrooms will be available.
It’s welcome news for the local sports scene.
On March 11, 2020, the Owen Sound Attack lost 4-1 to the Barrie Colts inside the Bayshore. The game would prove to be the last high-level competitive game inside the Bayshore. The OHL postponed the rest of the season and cancelled its 2020-21 campaign.
The junior B and senior B lacrosse circuits followed suit, sidelining the North Stars until last week when the junior B squad returned for its first indoor practice.
“It’s a great feeling. It feels like it’s been a lot longer than a year-and-a-half,” said N’Stars head coach Jamie Grimoldby. “The kids are excited. They’re asking questions like ‘how many people can come to watch’ and ‘will our parents be allowed?’ It’s good.”
In May 2020, Grey Bruce Health Services transformed the Bayshore into a 75-bed field hospital after the province requested contingency plans to help increase capacity.
Fully equipped with beds, IT support, oxygen and medical gas lines, the field hospital was never needed in Owen Sound and came down in July.
The N’Stars originally reconvened this summer at Kelso Beach as Ontario entered Step 3 of its reopening plan and allowed for sports training and larger gatherings.
On Tuesday night, local junior-aged lacrosse players were back on the floor taking part in shooting and passing drills, special-teams work, and knocking the rust off after two missed seasons.
There’s no regular season or playoff schedule, and no Founders’ Cup again this year, but the N’Stars will play in some exhibition contests and tournaments in August.
Without a tangible goal to work towards, Grimoldby said he is hoping the players learn how to grind for results.
“Hard work. The goal is hard work,” Grimoldby said. “Hard work, doing the little things like getting to loose balls and running off the floor. Hard work makes the rest easy and I’m a big believer most games are won because of hard work.”
Grimoldby said the team on Thursday night will be comprised of mostly the veteran and returning players.
The action starts Thursday against Guelph, at home.