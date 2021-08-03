N'Stars tune up in the Bayshore before first exhibition contest Thursday night

The Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre played host to the third and final Owen Sound North Stars junior B tune-up Tuesday ahead of a short yet jam-packed exhibition season for the young squad.

Approximately 30 players took the floor for a skills and drills practice.

Owen Sound will get their first game action in on Thursday when they invite the Guelph Regals into the Bayshore at 8 p.m.

The game is open to the public. Three hundred spectators will be allowed inside the Bayshore. The cost of attendance is by donation to CMHA Grey-Bruce. All spectators will need to wear a mask and will be asked to sit only with people from their own households and remain socially distanced from others while watching the game. There will be no concessions available. Washrooms will be available.

It’s welcome news for the local sports scene.

On March 11, 2020, the Owen Sound Attack lost 4-1 to the Barrie Colts inside the Bayshore. The game would prove to be the last high-level competitive game inside the Bayshore. The OHL postponed the rest of the season and cancelled its 2020-21 campaign.

The junior B and senior B lacrosse circuits followed suit, sidelining the North Stars until last week when the junior B squad returned for its first indoor practice.

“It’s a great feeling. It feels like it’s been a lot longer than a year-and-a-half,” said N’Stars head coach Jamie Grimoldby. “The kids are excited. They’re asking questions like ‘how many people can come to watch’ and ‘will our parents be allowed?’ It’s good.”

In May 2020, Grey Bruce Health Services transformed the Bayshore into a 75-bed field hospital after the province requested contingency plans to help increase capacity.