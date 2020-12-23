OHL scraps proposed Feb. 4 start as provincial shutdown looms

Article content
Following a meeting with its board of governors and general managers, the Ontario Hockey League announced a further delay to the start of its 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provincewide shutdown.
The OHL had planned to start training camps mid-January with regular-season games scheduled to begin Feb. 4. Those plans have been scrapped.
No new potential starting dates for a return to play have been determined.
“The league will continue to consult and work closely with governments and health authorities to determine potential start dates in the new year,” the OHL said in a statement Wednesday.
With the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup tournament typically held from mid-to-late-May, runway is running out for the 2020-21 season.
Teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League were able to play a handful of games during its restart before rising case numbers in some regions and team outbreaks forced the season to pause on Nov. 22.