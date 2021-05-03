OHL to hold first draft lottery in league history Wednesday

Owen Sound Attack players Deni Goure (left) and Ethan Burroughs (right) pictured with Attack GM Dale DeGray following the 2019 OHL Draft. Photo supplied.
For the first time in the history of the Ontario Hockey League, a lottery will be held to set the 2021 draft order.

Nineteen OHL clubs will have an equal chance at landing the best 2005-born player available at the June 4 draft. The Niagara Ice Dogs forfeited their 2021 first-round pick in a penalty levied by the league for a recruiting violation.

Round 4 to Round 15 of the OHL draft will be held a day later on June 5.

A livestream of the lottery on the OHL’s YouTube channel will begin at 7 p.m., Wednesday. The draft will also be broadcasted on Rogers TV locally.

The selection order will be determined by a computerized random number generator lottery process overseen by legal representative Robert Bayne of Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

In a typical year, the team with the fewest points in the previous season is given the first-overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection.

However, with the 2020-21 season cancelled, the OHL’s competition committee decided a lottery-based system was a fair way to settle the selection process.

After the first round, teams will select in a “serpentine arrangement” (snaking format), meaning the draft order flips in each subsequent round. Therefore, the team selecting first in Round 1 picks last in Round 2 and then first again in Round 3, and so on until the end of the fifteen-round draft.

“We’re very excited to welcome the next wave of promising young players to the Ontario Hockey League,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a media release. “On behalf of the League, I’d like to wish all players the best of success now and going forward as you pursue your hockey goals.”

