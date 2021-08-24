OLA nixes Excelsiors move to Owen Sound, intends to verify 2018 team transfer

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Ontario Lacrosse Association is withholding its blessing of the Brampton Excelsiors move to Owen Sound until the parties involved in the team’s 2018 transfer provide proper documentation.

In an Aug. 19 letter to Major Series Lacrosse Commissioner Doug Luey, current team owner Joe Norton, former owner and Brampton Excelsiors Lacrosse Club president Ziggy Musial, and Dean McLeod, the OLA said it is "unable to grant approval, or recognize the sale, assignment, transfer, or relocation of the team, or sanction the team for further competition in Major Series Lacrosse as the "Owen Sound Lacrosse Club". The letter, shared by the Excelsiors Lacrosse Legacy Association (ELLA) — a group of Excelsiors alumni and supporters who advocated against the proposed franchise relocation — asks Luey and the MSL to satisfy the areas outlined in an attached four-page legal summary. "Should you have the information that will allow us to proceed with approving the sale and relocation of the Brampton Major Excelsiors as outlined on the following pages, please provide it to us at your earliest convenience so that we may proceed with the approval process," the OLA letter reads.

the Brampton Major Excelsiors as outlined on the following pages, please provide it to us at your earliest convenience so that we may proceed with the approval process,” the OLA letter reads. Attempts to contact OLA representatives and Norton, who bought both the Brampton Excelsiors and Owen Sound North Stars senior B club in 2018, have been unsuccessful. In an e-mail Monday, Luey said the MSL Classic will go on as scheduled. The Owen Sound Lacrosse Club is scheduled to play both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. At its Aug. 18 meeting, the OLA’s board of directors discussed legal advice from the Orillia-based law firm Downey Tornosky Lassaline & Timpano on the sale and proposed move of the Excelsiors to Owen Sound.

Article content The law firm provided the OLA with a four-page summary of its ” findings regarding the legality of the purported sale of the Brampton Excelsior Major Series Lacrosse team (the “Major Excelsiors”) by the Brampton Excelsior Lacrosse Club (BELC), and the possible relocation of the team to Owen Sound”. In the summary, the law firm highlighted several concerns with the 2018 transaction from the documents provided. Those concerns include whether conditions of the sale regarding necessary approvals were satisfied, whether Norton’s Michigan-based corporation has the necessary authorization to conduct business in the province of Ontario, and whether the proper documentation for a “transaction of this nature” was obtained prior to the sale and shared with all necessary stakeholders. The law firm suggests the OLA asks to see a signed agreement of purchase sale, corporate authorizing resolutions, a bill of sale, and receipts, among other documentation. The OLA said in its letter it wants to ensure it is acting within the “framework of the Ontario Corporations Act and the best interests of the Ontario Lacrosse Association”. The BELC transferred ownership of the Major Series Lacrosse team to Norton in 2018. BELC board member Derek Blasutti said Friday the group has not met since the OLA’s decision and withheld comment for this story. The law firm said if the OLA becomes satisfied the Excelsiors franchise was properly transferred to Norton in 2018, the relocation of the team to Owen Sound “must still be done in accordance with OLA rules and regulations”.

Article content “Clearly, the issue must be presented to the OLA board of directors, with whatever supporting documentation and representations the board may require to make its decision in accordance with its guidelines, policies and past practice. The board must then approve the transfer by majority vote,” the law firm said in its summary. The letter and OLA decision comes nearly a year after news of the historic team’s relocation first became public, and while the newly named Owen Sound Lacrosse Club competes in the MSL Classic. Norton’s decision to move the Excelsiors franchise to Owen Sound was approved unanimously during an MSL league meeting in November, 2020. At the time, Norton said the 11-time Mann Cup champions were no longer supported in the Brampton market in a way that made economic sense. He cited a dip in ticket sales and sponsorships as stressors leading to the eventual decision. The planned move quickly turned sour as some BELC board members questioned the legitimacy and motives behind the original transfer of the team to Norton from the BELC in 2018. Members of the BELC then put out a statement supporting the relocation and painted a bleak economic outlook for the team in Brampton. In it, the BELC confirmed Norton’s assertion that the club was in debt and likely to fold in 2018 when the community-run team was transferred to the Michigan-based Bug Juice businessman. In the transaction, Norton took on the team’s debt and operating costs and paid $1,500 in legal and accounting fees, according to at the time to BELC board member Trevor Small. The OLA’s board of governors then approved the move of the team at a meeting in early March 2021. However, that move was appealed and overturned in April 2021. An ad-hoc committee created to review the decision rescinded the OLA board of governor’s approval of the Excelsiors move to Owen Sound “on the basis that the OLA’s board of directors has the sole authority to rule on franchise transfers”.

