Orangeville Northmen select Owen Sound native 14th-overall in OJLL Draft

Article content The Orangeville Northmen have once again called on a North Star to help guide them to Minto Cup glory.

The Northmen recently selected Carter Moran 14th-overall in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League Entry Draft. Moran has played in the Owen Sound North Stars minor lacrosse program since the age of four. The pick comes less than two years after former North Stars Jordan and Brody Caskenette, Mike Fiegehen, and Logan Swanton, helped the Northmen on an undefeated tournament run to win the 2019 Minto Cup in Langley B.C. Others hailing from Owen Sound have found success in the Northmen program. Notably, Adam Jones helped lead Orangeville to three-straight Minto Cups in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Jones led the club in scoring in 2010 and was named tournament MVP in 2009. Moran said he was grateful that his St. Mary's high school teacher and field lacrosse coach "Mr. Jones", as well as minor lacrosse coach Ethan Woods, and other local National Lacrosse League players like Jake McNabb, find time to help the next generation of Scenic City lacrosse talent. "I look up to them because they're from here and they're great players and they're great at giving back to the community. They love seeing Owen Sound grow its lacrosse, and lacrosse should be bigger and better than ever now," Moran said. "They always make sure there is time to give back to the community because the community gave back to them and they wouldn't be where they are without the community." Moran said he was especially thankful for Woods' mentorship over the years. Woods, who has coached Moran's team for the past four years, called him "coachable", and said he's able to soak up a lot of the advice and skills the older guys hand down.

"He takes those opportunities to learn," Woods said. "He's very reliable. He's the kind of guy you can put out on the floor and know things are going to go well around him." Moran also credited the support of his family, parents Jayme and Michelle and sisters Marissa and McKenna, in helping him achieve his goal. A goal and dream that was cemented recently when he travelled to Orangeville to practice with the club for the first time. "Just being out there is making me a better player already, just practicing with all the guys. The atmosphere at practice is amazing and it just makes me want to be better and play Junior A, to push and get to that next level," Moran said. Woods said he's confident Moran can take the next step up, but called the junior A circuit a different world. One Moran will need to adapt to like the others before him. "(In minor) you are typically top-dog on your team or one of the top-dogs. You're used to stepping into the go-to role," Woods said. "In junior, it's small fish in a big pond. You just need to stay diligent … and put in the work on your own. Everyone at that level is putting in the work." Moran found out about working hard on his own this past season when COVID-19 stalled the sporting world and dried up opportunities for high-level local athletes to be scouted. "I was really nervous. I didn't know what was going to happen," Moran said. He said former professional hockey player turned local personal trainer Chris Minard kept pushing him to be ready whenever the time came to get back on the floor.

"I just had to work even harder and try to get my name out there," Moran said. Finally, on Sunday, June 28, while texting to congratulate the Northmen's fifth-overall pick Elijah Edwards, the notification popped up on his phone. "The Orangeville Northmen select Carter Moran from the Owen Sound North Stars." "I had to make sure it was my name. I remember thinking, no, that's not my name, it can't be," Moran said. His friends heard the excitement from the other room and rushed in to help Moran celebrate. "It was a pretty good feeling, and being with all my boys, yeah, it was just a really good feeling," Moran said. A feeling he'll hope continues as he travels down the road to Orangeville whenever that opportunity may come, but for now, Moran is happy soaking up the hometown support. "It seems like everyone involved in Owen Sound sports was contacting me, you realize just how great of a community it is, and how growing up here you'll just never forget the people who support you," he said. Formerly known as the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League, the provincial junior A lacrosse loop rebranded to the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) ahead of its 2021 draft in June. On Wednesday, the league announced its 2021 season and future player showcases will be played at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville. The regular-season schedule is set to begin the weekend of July 24, said OJLL Commissioner Mark Grimes. Forty-four games will be played over the course of two weekends at the TRAC followed by a semifinal round and championship game with the winner awarded the Iroquois Trophy.

The championship game is scheduled to take place August 7, during the league's first "showcase" – a three-day tournament featuring the "future stars" of the OJLL. The 2021 season will also debut nine National Lacrosse League (NLL) rule adaptations aimed at "enhancing athleticism, improving player safety, and creating an exciting fast-paced brand of lacrosse". The rule changes include a four-second count for players to vacate the crease, an eight-second count to advance the ball past half court, changes to goalie stick dimensions, delayed penalties, and quick restarts after play is blown down for violations. The OJLL will also allow the return of 1999-born players who lost their last year of junior eligibility with the COVID-19 cancelled season.

