Article content A third COVID-19 shutdown in Ontario has stalled but not bested the volunteer organizers in charge of scheduling summer sports in Owen Sound. Delays and uncertainty remain, but organizers and executives are so far steadfast in their resolve to get young athletes back out for a summer season. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Organizers working hard to jumpstart summer sports season in Owen Sound Back to video “Hopefully this comes to fruition,” said Owen Sound Girls Field Lacrosse (OSGFL) President Kelly Wilkins. “I think that people are getting tapped out on the virtual settings.” Outdoor sports – in theory – have the best shot of getting off the ground at the end of spring and into early summer if the pandemic recedes back to a manageable level in both Grey-Bruce and Ontario. All sports leagues need to have return-to-play protocols approved by their local health unit, and often in conjunction with the sports’ provincial governing body. In most cases, seasons have been stripped down to form hyper-local competitions in an effort to limit travel between centres. Other modifications remain necessary to qualify under provincial restrictions and gathering limits, and in all cases, teams will only be able to play if Grey-Bruce is in the green, yellow or orange zone of the province’s reopening framework.

Article content The OSGFL league is planning an eight-week season taking place at both Owen Sound District Secondary School and Victoria Park. The league will host two practices a week followed by 45 minutes of gameplay. A learn-to-play program is available for those ages five-to-seven, and registration is still open for all others who wish to join. As of now, the league is only charging a house-league fee as there is no guarantee the North Stars will be able to play teams from other centres this summer. Wilkins said 137 people have registered so far, which is consistent with pre-COVID numbers. “It’s still very stressful. Last year, we were referring to the COVID-19 protocols often and every time as health and safety is first and foremost,” Wilkins said. “We’re hopefully a little bit more comfortable this time around.” As for the box lacrosse program, Owen Sound Minor Lacrosse (OSML) is working to navigate uncharted waters and is planning to offer a boys and girls box lacrosse season for all age groups this summer from May to July. The league was thrown a curveball when the Grey Bruce Health Unit announced the relocation of its Hockey Hub vaccination centre to the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre this past week. With both the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre (field hospital) and the Rec Centre (mass immunization centre) now being utilized by the medical community, alternative arrangements are being sought. OSML games may be played in Shallow Lake in the interim, but a final plan has yet to be announced.

Article content The Owen Sound Rugby Club cancelled its 2020 program and offered refunds to those who registered. This year, OSRC President Darcy Werger said the club is looking to take the field in some form. He said travel and play between centres is likely out of the question, as are games involving full contact between players. The current plan is to have all age groups play flag rugby and for the players to concentrate on game theory, endurance and ball handling. “We may be able to play games with teams from Bruce County, but it’s a big maybe,” Werger said. The OSRC executive will soon meet to hash out the finer details of their return-to-play plan. The club’s COVID-19 protocols have been sent and reviewed by Rugby Ontario, Werger said. “People want to get out and do something. I know this past winter it was nice for the kids playing hockey, and the parents watching,” he said. After shutting down last year and refunding registered participants, Werger said the club isn’t keen to go through the same experience a second time. However, he’s optimistic, given the green light, the season could be completed safely. The OSRC hopes to begin its season in June. The Ontario Amateur Softball Association held a town hall this month to discuss return-to-play guidelines and tentative tournament dates. Games will only be played between teams and hosted in regions that are in the lowest three tiers of the province’s colour-coded restriction framework, and with several COVID-19 health protocols in place including limiting spectators.

Article content The OASA successfully ran provincial championships in three age groups last summer in Tara, Wilmot and Drumbo. There were no cases of COVID-19 at either tournament. In 2021, tournaments may once again be limited to four teams or less in a “bubble” format because of restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings. The OASA is still looking for hosts for several tournaments. The OASA under-23 elimination tournament is scheduled to take place July 9 to 11 in Owen Sound with the national championship following in Saskatoon Aug. 4 to 8. However, if travel restrictions apply, Softball Canada may pivot from a national championship format to regional championships in 2021.

