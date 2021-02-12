OSMHG seeks volunteers for potential return to ice later this month

Article content

The Owen Sound Minor Hockey Group is seeking volunteer help as it tries to salvage what’s rest of its season.

After what was called an “extensive” meeting of the league executive Tuesday, the OSMHG said in a post on its website they’re “cautiously optimistic” the province will allow for the league to resume play in some form later this month.

The Grey-Bruce region, and most of the province, is expected to transition back to the province’s colour-coded reopening framework Feb. 16. Health officials expect Grey-Bruce will return to the framework either in the green or yellow zone, the two least restrictive zones, although a final decision won’t be made until right before the announcement.

“We believe strongly in the mental and physical benefits that hockey provides to our young players and are committed to trying to get players of all ages and abilities back on the ice as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said a statement by the OSMGH.