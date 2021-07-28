Owen Sound selected as host city for 2022 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada
Owen Sound has been selected as the host of next year’s Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada.
Owen Sound will serve as the annual hockey celebration’s host city on Jan. 29 as Sportsnet carries game action from all seven Canadian National Hockey League teams during the annual event.
Host Ron MacLean will be joined by the Sportsnet broadcast team and special guests, including NHL alumni, throughout the event. Host-city history and local hockey stories are often shared throughout the marathon Hockey Day in Canada broadcast.
The Hockey Day in Canada festival will take place at Harrison Park.
Owen Sound will be host for four days of events leading up to the festival Saturday. The events will include Music of Hockey, a Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Banquet, a celebrity and alumni hockey game, on-ice children’s clinics and public outreach.
Local minor hockey games and high school sports will be featured throughout the event culminating with the Owen Sound Attack hosting the Guelph Storm Saturday evening at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.
A city news release said planning for the event will begin immediately, led by Mayor Ian Boddy, city staff, and a local volunteer organizing committee co-chaired by Fred Wallace, Jim McManaman and Denise Reid.
“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sportsnet and Scotiabank for choosing Owen Sound as the host city for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. We have an exceptionally rich hockey history and we look forward to sharing our story with the nation and welcoming visitors from across Ontario and Canada to our community,” said Boddy in a news release.
In 2020, more than 10 million viewers across Canada took in the 13.5-hour Hockey Day in Canada broadcast held in Yellowknife.
“Sportsnet is proud to continue the tradition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada from Owen Sound in 2022,” said Joel Darling, executive producer of NHL Special Events in a news release. “As a community rich in hockey history, we look forward to shining the national spotlight on the people and stories of Owen Sound and celebrating the city’s love of hockey.”
In 2015, Owen Sound played host to a Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast, but this will be the first time the Scenic City serves as the backdrop for Hockey Day in Canada – an event held in a different Canadian town or city each year.
“Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is about much more than just the game of hockey – it’s about coming together as a community and opening up the game. At Scotiabank, we believe inclusion makes us stronger and we’re committed to making sure hockey is welcoming and accessible to all players. We look forward to bringing our long-standing love of hockey to Owen Sound in January,” said Lesly Tayles, Scotiabank regional senior vice president, Ontario region, in a news release.